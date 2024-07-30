The GameBoard Levels Up with New Manager

J.J. Hameister

J.J. Hameister promises enhanced experience and more offerings.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GameBoard, the innovative game store in Sheboygan, WI, that’s changing the way you think about playing games, has announced the promotion of J.J. Hameister to the position of Store Manager. Hameister has been with the company since the fall of 2021. In his new role, he will manage the day-to-day operations of the game store and offer a deep understanding of the gaming world.

“At first, I was a bit apprehensive to take on the position, but now I am nothing but excited to be the store manager for The GameBoard. I would be thinking about games all the time whether or not I was paid to, and working here means that I get to do a job I am passionate about while connecting with others through our shared love of games,” Hameister said. “The GameBoard has always been more than just a store – It's a hub for creativity, strategy, and friendship. I look forward to maintaining and developing our community moving forward.”

Known for his nocturnal tendencies and coffee dependency, J.J. is always ready to engage with customers, no matter the hour. Beyond his gaming expertise, Hameister is the creative force behind Snow Hound Illustrations, crafting custom character portraits that have become a beloved feature for The GameBoard's patrons.

He's also the artistic mind responsible for the store's unique coloring pages, adding a personal touch to the shopping experience. With his combination of gaming knowledge, artistic talent, and customer-focused approach, Hameister is poised to lead The GameBoard into an exciting new chapter, promising fresh ideas and engaging community events for gamers of all levels.

The GameBoard provides a safe and inclusive environment for diverse players of all kinds. Its mission is to provide a culture where all community members and associates feel like they belong. The store was founded by CEO Lynn Potyen, an award-winning female executive who is nationally recognized for her long history of advocacy. She has taken a strong position on the use of games as a vehicle for education, therapy, and socialization, becoming an industry leader in the process.

“J.J. 's passion for gaming, creative talents, and dedication to our community make him the perfect choice to lead,” Potyen said. “His unique perspective and innovative ideas will undoubtedly enhance the experience for all our customers. I'm looking forward to seeing how he will help shape the future for our company and strengthen our position as a hub for gamers in Sheboygan and the greater community.”

When in Sheboygan, visit The GameBoard at 621 N. 8th Street in the city’s historic downtown or call (920) 453-4263.

About The GameBoard

The GameBoard was founded in 2006 by Lynn Potyen, an award-winning proprietor after her son was diagnosed with a severe speech delay, through his journey she was able to connect his therapy to the games they played at home. Since then, studies have shown that playing games together enhances creativity, fosters communication and socialization, and builds emotional skills and cognitive learning ability. Potyen is an outspoken advocate for using board games in education, therapy, and corporate team building. Her story is archived in the Library of Congress and in the 2023 book “What Board Games Mean to Me,” where she is part of an anthology featuring 28 voices from around the world. For more information about getting Potyen to speak to your organization or to visit the shop, https://the-GameBoard.com.