ODIHR observers to Azerbaijan’s early parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Thursday

BAKU, 30 July 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Thursday, 1 August.

What:

An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who:

Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR observation mission

When:

11:00 local time (GMT +4) on 1 August 2024

Where:

Hotel Radisson, 2nd floor, Room: Nasimi. 1 Azadliq Ave, Baku 1001.

Registration:

No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Azerbaijan, please visit: Elections in Azerbaijan | OSCE

Media Contacts:

Kira Kalinina, Media Analyst: kira.kalinina@odihr.az or +994 55 220 72 36

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 (Warsaw mobile), or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl.