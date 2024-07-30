ODIHR observers to Azerbaijan’s early parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Thursday
BAKU, 30 July 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Thursday, 1 August.
What:
- An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities
Who:
- Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR observation mission
When:
- 11:00 local time (GMT +4) on 1 August 2024
Where:
- Hotel Radisson, 2nd floor, Room: Nasimi. 1 Azadliq Ave, Baku 1001.
Registration:
- No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken.
For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Azerbaijan, please visit: Elections in Azerbaijan | OSCE
Media Contacts:
Kira Kalinina, Media Analyst: kira.kalinina@odihr.az or +994 55 220 72 36
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: +48 609 522 266 (Warsaw mobile), or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl.