Sports Illustrated “Everyday Warrior Nation” host Mike Sarraille is a Keynote Speaker at Data Center Anti-Conference
DCAC is proud to announce that Mike Sarraille, Founder and CEO of Talent War Group and Founder of Legacy Expeditions, will be a keynote speaker.
Mike will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, particularly as we explore the intersection of technology and human performance in a mission-critical environment.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is proud to announce that Mike Sarraille, Founder and CEO of Talent War Group and Founder of Legacy Expeditions, will be a featured keynote speaker at this year’s event. Known for his exemplary leadership in the military and business sectors, Sarraille will share his insights on building high-performance teams and the future of leadership in the rapidly evolving data center industry.
— Kirk Offel, Founder of DCAC
As a retired US Navy SEAL and former Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper, Sarraille brings a wealth of experience in strategic operations and team dynamics. His keynote, titled "From Combat to the Cloud: Leadership Lessons for the 5th Industrial Revolution," will delve into the critical skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital transformation in the data center industry.
“We are thrilled to have Mike Sarraille join us at DCAC Austin,” said Kirk Offel, Founder, DCAC Austin. “His unique perspective on leadership and experience in high-stakes environments will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, particularly as we explore the intersection of technology and human performance in a mission critical environment.”
Sarraille is the author of the Amazon best-selling books "The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent" and "The Everyday Warrior: A No-hack, Practical Approach to Life." Mike has led teams during extreme expeditions accumulating 4 x world records, most notably the Triple 7 Expedition, skydiving into all 7 continents in under 7 days. He is a 2023 and 2024 Global Gurus Top 30 Leadership Speaker and an editorial leader and podcast host of the Men's Journal’s "Everyday Warrior Nation" alongside John Welbourn, retired NFL player. His work focuses on the principles of leadership, high-performing teams, culture, and the pursuit of excellence through a warrior mindset.
#TheDCAC, known for its dynamic and forward-thinking approach, brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the data center sector. The 2024 theme, “The Calm Before the Storm” promises to be groundbreaking with thought-provoking sessions, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge exhibits centered around collaboration and innovation needed for the challenges of the 5th Industrial Revolution.
The conference will take place from Sept. 24 - 25, 2024 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., Austin, TX. Attendees can expect to gain deep insights into the future of data centers, the impact of AI and automation, and the importance of resilient and adaptive leadership in a constantly changing landscape.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit DCAC-Live.com.
DCAC Austin:
DCAC Austin is an annual conference that brings together the brightest minds in the data center industry to explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, DCAC Austin provides a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge, network, and drive the future of the data center sector.
About Mike Sarraille:
Mike Sarraille is the Founder and CEO of Talent War Group and Legacy Expeditions. He is a retired US Navy SEAL. Prior to the SEALs, Mike served as a Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper. He is recognized as a 2 x Global Gurus Top 30 leadership keynote speaker and thought leader. Mike is the author of two best-selling books, "The Talent War" and "The Everyday Warrior." Mike also leads the ‘Everyday Warrior Nation’, alongside John Welbourn, retired NFL player, which is in transition from Men’s Journal to Sports Illustrated starting in August 2024. With Legacy Expeditions, Mike has led extreme expeditions having set four world records and produced two documentaries, “Drop Zone Everest” and “Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done.” Mike is also a dedicated advocate for military veterans and families, especially veteran hiring and entrepreneurship.
Media Contact:
Tamara Colbert, MA, APR
E: Tamara@mt6media.com
C: 626-244-5571
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
