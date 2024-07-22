Best Choice Counselling & Assessments Expands to Better Serve Calgary with New North West Office
Calgary Psychologist clinic opens new counselling and assessment office in Brentwood, North West Calgary
We are thrilled to expand our presence in North West Calgary, our goal is to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care that supports our clients' mental well-being and positively impact more lives.”CALGARY , ALBERTA, CANADA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a premier mental health and wellness center, is excited to announce the opening of their new office in North West Calgary. Strategically located at #138 – 4039 Brentwood Rd NW, this expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for mental health services in Calgary and surrounding areas, providing accessible support to individuals and families.
The decision to open a new office reflects Best Choice Counselling & Assessments' commitment to addressing the rising mental health challenges in the city. The new location will offer a central hub for clients in the North West area, enhancing convenience and accessibility to vital counselling and formal psychological assessments.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in North West Calgary," says Jarret Verwimp, founder of Best Choice Counselling & Assessments. "Our goal is to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care that supports our clients' mental well-being. With this new office, we aim to extend our reach and positively impact more lives within the community."
Scheduled to open mid-August, the new office will feature a team of experienced therapists and psychologists offering a comprehensive range of services, including individual, couples counselling, and psychological assessments. The center remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of care, prioritizing the well being of their clients and community and continues to serve the South West Calgary community at their current location, #300 - 4838 Richard Rd SW.
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments invites the community to explore their new facility and discover how their services can make a difference. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or call (403) 333-0092. The team looks forward to continuing their mission of promoting mental health and well-being across Calgary through their expanded presence.
Jarret Verwimp
Best Choice Counselling Inc.
+1 403-333-0092
