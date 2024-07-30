Volunteer Tennessee Commission Announces 2024-25 Planning Grant Recipients

NASHVILLE, TN – Volunteer Tennessee is excited to announce three (3) recipients of its 2024-25 Tennessee AmeriCorps Planning Grant opportunity. These grants were awarded to East Tennessee State University, Tennessee Charitable Care Network, and United Way of West Tennessee with a total investment of nearly $200,000.

“We are pleased to support these organizations in their efforts to address Tennessee’s most pressing needs,” said Jim Snell, Volunteer Tennessee’s executive director. “Their commitment to AmeriCorps’ priorities aligns with our mission to encourage national service, and we look forward to seeing their long-term positive impact.”

These planning grants provide up to $75,000 per organization to develop an AmeriCorps program that will place AmeriCorps members in service solely within Tennessee. This funding allows the recipients to plan and prepare a program that aligns with one or more of the six AmeriCorps-identified focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, and veterans and military families. The goal is for these organizations to apply for a 2025-26 program grant.

2024-25 Planning Grant Recipients:

East Tennessee State University – Funding Awarded: $74,542. ETSU proposes to develop an AmeriCorps program serving the seven-county region of Northeast Tennessee that will focus on the AmeriCorps focus area of Veterans and Military Families.

Funding Awarded: $56,999. The Tennessee Charitable Care Network proposes to develop an AmeriCorps program serving in the State of Tennessee that will focus on the Healthy Futures AmeriCorps focus area. United Way of West Tennessee – Funding Awarded: $66,197. The United Way of West Tennessee proposes to develop an AmeriCorps program serving in Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, and Weakley counties that will address the AmeriCorps focus areas of Economic Opportunity, Education, and Healthy Futures.

Volunteer Tennessee, the Governor’s commission on volunteerism and service, builds capacity and sustainability in Tennessee’s volunteer sector. Since 1994, Volunteer Tennessee has provided more than $95 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state. The funding engages volunteers to meet local needs in education, social services, health and wellness, public safety, and the environment. The commission is a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the Governor and eleven State Government ex-officio representatives. For more information, visit www.volunteertennessee.net or visit us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.