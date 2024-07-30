Natural Resource Commission to Aug. 6

DES MOINES– The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 6, in the Pikes Peak Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave., Suite 200, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 6 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations * Public Land Management Projects (13.1-13.4)

Approval of Minutes from July 11 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

Chapter 23-Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Easement Conveyance, Winneshiek County-State Historic Preservation Office

Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (Goose Lake)

Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc. (Pleasant and Lily Lakes)

Contract with Ducks Unlimited Inc.-Engineering Services for Water Control Structures and Invasive Fish Passage Barriers at West Swan Lake, Garlock Slough, and Eagle Lake

Small Construction Projects-Viking Lake State Park Grading Project

Large Construction Projects Missouri River Wildlife Management Unit Road Maintenance Dolliver Memorial State Park Pavement Preservation Storm Lake Marina Pavement Striping and Repair Badger Creek SRA Pavement Preservation

*Public Land Management Projects Management Agreement-Bearbower Sand Prairie-Buchanan County Conservation Board Management Agreement-Troy Mills Wapsipinicon River Access-Buchanan County Conservation Board Management Agreement-Harpers Ferry, Heytman Landing, Nobles Island, Harpers Slough-Allamakee County Conservation Board Land Patent-Appanoose County-Honey Creek Resort Area

Public Land Acquisition Projects Klingman Etringer WMA, Clayton County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Sweet Marsh WMA, Bremer County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Hawk Valley WMA, Clay County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Grant Center WMA, Woodbury County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Contract with Shive-Hattery-Construction Bid Packages for Backbone State Park Wastewater Treatment Systems

General Discussion

Next meeting, Sept. 11-12, in Winnebago County.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc