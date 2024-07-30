Final message from Consul General Alenka Jerak

SLOVENIA, July 30 - At the same time, I have tried to build bridges of cooperation, friendship and trust between Slovenia and the people in all ten US states that fall under the consular jurisdiction of our Consulate General.

I conclude my diplomatic mission this time with joy and pride, as it has been an honor and a privilege to represent my country in the United States. During this time, we have developed and implemented many new promotional, economic, cultural and other projects. With the cooperation of many American institutions and partners, we have pushed the boundaries of what is possible, and have successfully raised the profile of Slovenia and its successes in many fields. We have deepened the cooperation between Slovenian and American sister cities, worked with political or economic entities and non-profit organizations, Slovenian institutions and individuals. Some of our successes have been establishing relations between Slovenian and American companies, promoting the Slovenian economy, hosting educational lectures, connecting young intellectuals, and hosting numerous presentations of Slovenian winemakers and cuisine. We have been a presence within our jurisdiction, and have organized many events of our own and supported those organized by other entities, both Slovenian and foreign.

Our actions followed our motto: "We are here for you, and because of you", which was primarily aimed at the warm-hearted and proud Slovenian community in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Observing their efforts, their many volunteer activities and their commitment to upholding to all that is Slovene, I gained a special respect for them. I am especially pleased that the sense of belonging, has been greatly strengthened through networking and cooperation, and have found that many institutions have adapted to the times, thus holding the interest and attention of younger generations of Slovenian-Americans.

My sincere thanks to all those with whom I have had the honour and privilege to work in the past years - my colleagues at the Consulate General, the Office for Slovenians Abroad, the Embassy in Washington DC, the Slovenian community here and our American partners, the individual departments of our Ministry (Cultural Fund, Project Economic Fund), because without their help and understanding, we would not have been able to realize so many successful projects!

Wishing you much success and all the best!

Alenka Jerak