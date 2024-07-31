Echelon Kitchen & Bar Launches "Elevated" Food Truck in Ann Arbor
Level Up by Echelon – Elevating the Street Food Experience in Ann Arbor
The wood-burning oven on the truck allows us to create unique flavors & textures elevating our dishes, making each one memorable. You won't find this type of experience in very many locales as yet.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up by Echelon Brings Elevated, Wood-fired Vegetable-Forward Cuisine to Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor’s culinary scene is about to get a unique and flavorful addition with the launch of Level Up by Echelon, a new food truck offering elevated, vegetable-forward cuisine. Located in the heart of Ann Arbor, this innovative food truck stands out not only for its creative menu but also for its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients and its rare feature: a wood-burning oven right on board.
Level Up by Echelon is set to redefine street food by offering a sophisticated yet approachable menu that highlights the best of local produce. From vibrant, roasted vegetable dishes to an artisanal flatbread cooked to perfection in the wood-burning oven, every dish is crafted to showcase the natural flavors and quality of the ingredients.
"At Level Up by Echelon, we're passionate about bringing fresh, high-quality, and delicious vegetable-centric dishes to the community," said Doug Zeif, the visionary behind the food truck. "The wood-burning oven on the truck allows us to create unique flavors & textures elevating our dishes, making each one memorable. You won't find this type of experience in very many locales as yet.. I don't think you will find this type of experience in Michigan or very many other locales as yet. We also offer covered cafe-style seating and self-ordering along with the ability to walk up to the truck and order via QR code. "
The food truck's menu features a variety of dishes designed to cater to diverse palates, including vegetarian options. Patrons can expect a rotating selection of seasonal dishes, ensuring that there's always something new and exciting to try. With a focus on sustainability and supporting local farmers, Level Up by Echelon is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and fostering a strong connection with Ann Arbor and the surrounding communities. Echelon Kitchen & Bar itself will have a wood-burning oven, two wood-burning grills and a chef counter for those people wanting a specialized, more-customized experience.
Partnering with local farm cooperatives like Argus Farm Stop and directly with Stoney Creek Mushrooms has created some local buzz amongst the Michigan farming community.
"This is very exciting! The experience of getting this up and running has been both educational and invigorating for me. The delay in constructing our bricks and mortar restaurant and bar (Echelon Kitchen & Bar) has given the team an opportunity to get back in the kitchen, work on some dishes, and offer Ann Arbor a small taste of what our future Echelon menus might look like," said Chef Joe VanWagner, who is leading the Level Up by Echelon food truck operation. He continued "We have been talking to lots of people- locals and visitors alike- and they all seem to really like what we are doing here."
The truck also has a selection of batched and bottled zero proof beverages to go with the standard beverage offerings and a few delicious desserts created by Chef Ben Robison.
Level up by Echelon is open mostly on weekends and serves brunch/lunch until 2pm. Check the website for opening days and hours.
About Level Up by Echelon:
Level Up by Echelon is a mobile culinary destination offering elevated, vegetable-forward cuisine. With a focus on locally sourced ingredients and a unique wood-burning oven, the food truck aims to bring a new level of quality and creativity to the streets of Ann Arbor.
