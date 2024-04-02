Next Hospitality Advisors to Spark Innovation and Excellence at IHIF Berlin 2024
Next Hospitality Advisors is "Diving into the dynamic world of Hotel F&B" at IHIF this month.
We are thrilled to be back at IHIF and share our expertise as it relates to helping Owners and Investors optimize their returns on invested capital in a discipline that is facing significant headwinds”COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Hospitality, a leading agency specializing in optimizing Food and Beverage (F&B) opportunities for hotels and resorts worldwide, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the F&B Hub and participation in the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin this month.
— Doug Zeif
As part of their commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the global hospitality industry, Next Hospitality is proud to have their esteemed colleague and Chief Operating Officer Paul Fiala participating in a panel discussion titled "Decoding the Winning Formula for Hotel F&B in the 2024 Landscape- Outsourcing, Branding, or DIY Models" at IHIF on Tuesday 16 April.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to be able to share our experiences as they relate to F&B with such an esteemed audience” said Fiala. He continued- “We’ve been working in Europe for well over a dozen years now and feel like we understand the challenges and opportunities and how to meet both head on.”
The panel discussion themed "Dive into the dynamic world of Hotel Food and Beverage (F&B)", will explore various models - Outsourcing, Branding, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) - to uncover the winning formula for success in today’s market. Whether you're a hotelier, investor, or F&B professional, this session promises valuable insights and perspectives on achieving excellence in the hospitality F&B sector.
Next Hospitality will also be sponsoring the F&B Hub at the conference. At the F&B Hub, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Next Hospitality's team and learn more about our comprehensive solutions for optimizing F&B operations, maximizing revenue, and enhancing guest experiences.
Don't miss this chance to ignite innovation and excellence in your F&B operations! Visit Next Hospitality at the F&B Hub and IHIF Berlin 2024.
For more information, please visit nexthospitality.com or contact mailto:info@nexthospitality.com
