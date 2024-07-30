Council Vice President Stewart and Councilmember Fani-González Introduce Bill to Reduce Excessive Vehicular Noise with Automated Noise Cameras

MARYLAND, July 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

From the Offices of Council Vice President Stewart and Councilmember Fani-González

Goal of proposed pilot program is to reduce excessive vehicular noise by implementing “noise camera” devices

Today Montgomery County Council Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Natali Fani-González will introduce a bill to establish a pilot program aimed at reducing excessive vehicular noise. Under Bill 14-24, the Vehicle Noise Abatement Monitoring Pilot Program would require the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to implement automated noise abatement monitoring systems, or “noise camera” devices, to help enforce existing state exhaust noise laws.

“Communities in Montgomery County have endured excessive noise from vehicles with altered exhaust systems, even though these modifications are not lawful,” Council Vice President Stewart said. “This pilot program will employ new technology, noise cameras, which will help identify vehicles creating excessive noise. The County will then be able to issue warnings and ultimately citations and will protect residents from the harmful outcomes and help our public safety officials manage reckless driving behavior.”

“Excessive vehicular noise from modified or defective mufflers is more than a mere annoyance,” Councilmember Fani-González said. “It has become a serious quality of life and safety issue on the roads of Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Aspen Hill, Rockville and beyond. By leveraging advanced technology and automated enforcement, we can more effectively enforce existing vehicular noise laws everywhere without redirecting other valuable police resources.”

Del. Julie Palakovich Carr led state efforts to pass legislation during the 2024 Maryland Legislative Session enabling the County to establish a pilot program to reduce excessive vehicular noise. The pilot program would seek to reduce the harmful physical and mental health impacts from noise pollution caused by defective or altered mufflers and exhaust systems in vehicles.

If Bill 14-24 is enacted by the Council, MCPD would deploy three noise abatement monitoring systems in locations across the County. The noise abatement monitoring system acts as an audio camera used to detect and measure degrees of noise, especially from vehicles. The noise abatement monitoring devices are equipped with microphones to identify extreme noises that exceed a certain threshold.

Under Maryland law, vehicles must not exceed a sound limit of 80 decibels. When the volume is detected at least five decibels above the standard set by state law, the camera would capture a video of the vehicle causing the noise for identification.

If enacted, MCPD would be required to publish notice of the locations of the monitoring systems on the County website, install signage near the monitoring systems, and allow at least 15 days after the signage is installed before issuing citations. MCPD would issue a warning notice for first offenses of exceeding the current noise level and a fine not to exceed $75 for second offenses. The pilot program would end on June 30, 2026.

Councilmembers Evan Glass, Marilyn Balcombe, Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Kristin Mink and Council President Andrew Friedson are cosponsors of Bill 14-24. View the full staff report and frequently asked questions (available in English and Spanish).

