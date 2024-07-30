Dr. Owen Carryl, Kaye/Bassman’s Head of Food Industry, Featured in Direct Recruiters Inc., DRI Expands Food Industry Practice with Key Player

PLANO, TX, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Owen Carryl, Kaye/Bassman’s Head of Food Industry, Featured in Direct Recruiters Inc., DRI Expands Food Industry Practice with Key Player

Direct Recruiters, Inc., a Starfish Partners company, is thrilled to announce the expanded capabilities and service offerings of the Food & Beverage practice area in collaboration with Owen Carryl, Head of Starfish Partners Food.

For over 8 years, Owen has led the Food industry practice at Kaye/Bassman, consulting with food and beverage manufacturers across the US and Canada. He assists these organizations in building high-performing leadership teams within Research & Development, Food Safety & Quality and Plant Operations.

Prior to his tenure in executive search, Owen spent over three decades in the Consumer Health Care and Food & Beverage industries and held roles such as VP of External Innovation at Avery Dennison, Director of R&D and Open Innovation at PepsiCo, and Section Head of Research & Development and Clinical Design at Procter & Gamble.

His impressive background and successful partnerships with major clients like Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kraft Heinz and the Edlong Corporation has established Owen as one of the nation’s leading food industry recruiters.

Within the Starfish Partners family, both Direct Recruiters and Kaye/Bassman have a long history of success in recruiting and executive search in the food and beverage industry, as well as several adjacent industries. By combining decades of DRI’s experience placing top Executives, Sales and Operations talent in industries like Food Processing Equipment, Packaging, Material Handling and Supply Chain, with KBIC’s proficiency in R&D, Food Safety and Quality, and Plant Operations, this partnership enhances the range of executive search services we now offer to food industry companies.

Read more: https://www.directrecruiters.com/news/direct-recruiters-expands-food-industry-practice-with-key-player-owen-carryl-head-of-starfish-partners-food-executive-recruiting/