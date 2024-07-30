NUJ urges responsible journalism when reporting on suicide

The union has urged responsible reporting on suicide on social media and in both print and online publications.

The National Union of Journalists has reminded journalists of the need to adhere to guidelines and ethical standards in the NUJ code of conduct.

The union states when reporting on suicide, language used should be well-considered with thought given to how stories on the topic may impact vulnerable people. Reporting of suicide requires sensitive handling for several reasons, including that it can create a ripple effect that can lead to suicide 'contagion' or 'clustering' where more completed or attempted suicides than would be expected statistically, occur close together in time and location.

The NUJ’s code of conduct states a journalist “does nothing to intrude into anybody’s private life, grief or distress unless justified by overriding consideration of the public interest.”

Journalists should:

Ensure reporting is based on the most reliable information.

Avoid sensationalist headlines and be aware that using information from social media without verification can result in inaccuracies and speculation which can be harmful to relatives and the community.

Remember, suicide is not a crime so using the word ‘committed’ is inaccurate and should be avoided. The term “died by suicide” should be used instead.

Avoid describing suicide as ‘successful’ if someone dies or ‘unsuccessful’, ‘failed’, ‘suicide bid’ if it doesn’t result in death.

Avoid the phrases ‘suicide victim’ ‘just a cry for help’.

Remember, it is safest not to state the method used and exercise caution when reporting an unusual method as research indicates that others may try to take their own life after reading the story.

Consider including a helpline in stories about suicide as it can encourage vulnerable people who may be affected by death to seek help.

Do not use pictures of the location or site of a death by suicide as research shows this can encourage imitation by people who are vulnerable, even though there might be a public interest reason.

Recognise that as statistical information can be a key factor in reporting suicide stories, it is important you are aware of how these are calculated. Annual changes are based on relatively small numbers, so may not be statistically significant. It is conventional to pool rates over a three-year period, and develop three year rolling averages to account for yearly fluctuations.

Consider the impact on bereaved families and friends before using images from social media sites to illustrate a story. Do the same before linking to an online video of, or about, the person who has died.

Remember that those who are bereaved are themselves vulnerable and potentially at risk of suicide.

Handle content from social media and online sites with care, particularly when dealing with mental health, mental illness and death by suicide.

Read media guidelines for reporting suicide by the Samaritans.

