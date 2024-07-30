Bangladesh: journalists’ death toll rises

At least three journalists have been killed in the country since nationwide protests began over the government’s job quota system.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the deaths of journalists Shakil Hossain and Abu Taher Md Turab.

On 18 July, Hossain, a Daily Bhorer Awaj newspaper correspondent, was killed while reporting in Gazipur City. The following day, Turab was killed whilst wearing a press vest when police fired into a procession in the city of Sylhet. Their deaths follow the murder of Mehedi Hasan killed on 18 July whilst covering a clash between law enforcement and protesting students and activists.

More than 160 people have been injured amid protests with over 200 dead. Journalists covering protests do so amid violence and the NUJ has called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure journalists are able to carry out their work safely. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum (BMSF) are urging government to ensure justice for those killed.

The IFJ is aware of reports of an alleged fourth journalist killing and is continuing its work to verify the person’s identity.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The killings of journalists Shakil Hossain, Abu Taher Md Turab, and Mehedi Hasan, and injuries to hundreds of journalists while covering the protests in Bangladesh are deplorable and must be subject to immediate and thorough investigation. Media coverage of protest movements and events in the public interest is of utmost importance, and authorities must ensure the safety of journalists and media workers through these periods. Reports of widespread communications shutdowns are also of grave concern, and the government must ensure freedom of information by fully restoring internet and phone access.”

The BMSF said:

“BMSF strongly protests the killing and wounding of journalists and demands that a neutral judicial commission is formed to investigate all incidents of violence against the media. All parties, including police, opposition members, and protesters representing different groups, must ensure the safety of journalists.”

