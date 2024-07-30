SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA (SFSO) BRIDGES RECENT STATE OF FLORIDA FUNDING CUTS FOR THE ARTS THROUGH TRAVEL

“The Gentleman” South Florida Symphony Orchestra and Transcend Cruises have collaborated to present the “Great Composers Along the Rhine River” cruise aboard the river ship “The Gentleman” from June 19 - 26, 2025.

“Great Composers Along the Rhine River” European Cruise to Set Sail June 19 - 26, 2025

To continue providing diverse and vibrant musical experiences, foster upcoming musicians and contribute to our region's economic vitality, we needed to get creative with alternative funding sources.” — Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of SFSO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is pleased to announce its first “Great Composers Along the Rhine River” cruise aboard the sophisticated river vessel “The Gentleman” from June 19 – June 26, 2025 through a partnership with Transcend Cruises. This unique and highly immersive cruise will feature world class service, fine cuisine and destinations that the classical masters called home. This creative alliance with Transcend Cruises will bring together like-minded travelers and will serve to bridge SFSO’s funding gap resulting from the State of Florida’s 2024-2025 arts budget cut.

“South Florida Symphony Orchestra annually budgets $150,000 unrestricted operating funds toward its community outreach and educational programs, however, the arts and culture funding budget cut in Florida has challenged our ways and means,” said Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of SFSO. “In order to continue providing diverse and vibrant musical experiences, foster upcoming musicians and contribute to our region's economic vitality, we needed to get creative with alternative funding sources. We are grateful for our wonderful new partner, Transcend Cruises, who has graciously designed this incredible luxury European cruise that speaks to both classical music and travel lovers. This venture will help make our budget whole.”

This seven-night upscale river cruise, limited to just 76 staterooms, will serve as a ﬂoating hotel, enabling guests to enjoy some of the ﬁnest cuisine, art, architecture, and classical performances in the region. The cruise departs from Amsterdam, Netherlands, with planned stops in Bonn, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Mainz, Wertheim, Wurzburg, Bayreuth, and Nuremberg, Germany. An optional Amsterdam pre-cruise and Prague post-cruise extension program are also available and provide several exquisitely curated experiences for guests in these two iconic cities.

“We’re proud to support organizations like South Florida Symphony Orchestra which have a significant impact on the community,” said Hans Rood, CEO of Transcend Cruises. “This collaboration is our way of giving back and showcasing our custom private group river cruise experiences.”

Onboard, guests will enjoy an all-inclusive environment with curated menus by esteemed Culinary Institute of America alumni, television personality, entrepreneur, executive Chef Todd Erickson. Chef Todd has rapidly become a recognized name in culinary excellence and ﬂavor inspiration. Named Eater.com’s “Hottest Chef” in 2012 and a winner of Food Network Channel’s “Beat Bobby Flay” in 2016, Chef Todd’s skill is designed to dazzle. He will orchestrate his own symphony of ﬂavors through nightly themed dinners coupled with incredible wine pairings. Two featured private performances will focus on the great composers Mozart, Liszt, Schuman, Beethoven, and Wagner, masterful composers noted throughout the region.

Pricing starts at $3,999 per person based on double occupancy when booking by Friday, August 30. Included are roundtrip private transfers, the seven-night cruise accommodation aboard The Gentleman, gourmet meals, complimentary beverages, shore excursions, entertainment, exclusive gifts and more.

“Our itinerary has been meticulously curated in collaboration with Transcend Cruises and offers a one-of-a-kind experiential opportunity for fellow classical music lovers,” said Sebrina María Alfonso, music director of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. “We are looking forward to making a splash on our ‘Great Composers Along the Rhine River’ cruise!”

For additional information and to book a room aboard SFSO’s “Great Composers Along the Rhine River” cruise, please call Transcend Cruises at (954) 737-4709, or visit transcend-cruises.com/SFSO.

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Fort Lauderdale based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 27th season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of over 125,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

About Transcend Cruises

Transcend Cruises, a new, global business-to-business (B2B) charter-only European river

cruising company, delivers fully bespoke and personalized support for savvy clients that desire remarkable group experiences for their guests. The company’s ships are purpose-built for groups and meetings. Offering world class service, trip planning, fine dining experiences, technology, shore excursions and customizations, Transcend Cruises is a niche company that understands how to bring memorable brand experience to life. For more information, visit www.transcend.cruises.

Major support for South Florida Symphony Orchestra is provided by Nicklaus Children’s Health System, PNC Private Bank, the Gerald L. Laskey Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward; the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. Additional sponsorship is provided by Funding Arts Broward; City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program, Cultural Arts Council; with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.