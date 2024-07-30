Profitable Accounting Practice for Sale in Los Altos, California
A well-established accounting practice in California, with $1,500,000 in annual revenue is for sale through ProHorizons Brokerage and Consulting CompanySAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-established accounting practice in Los Altos, California, is now for sale with an annual gross revenue of around $1,500,000.
Originally founded in 1954, it was then bought by the current owners in 1987. Over the last few decades, this practice has grown exponentially through word-of-mouth and client referrals. It serves a wide variety of businesses with approximately 700 clients, including high-net-worth individuals and small business executives. This is with a service mix of 90% tax compliance/preparation and 10% traditional write-up services. Average fees for tax returns are $1,990 for 1040 returns, $3,152 for 1120/1120S returns, and $2,800 for 1065 returns.
The practice is supported by a professional staff of four and several administrators, with the owners planning to assist with the transition before retiring, ensuring continuity for the buyer. The practice utilizes Ultra Tax for tax software and QuickBooks for accounting.
Since 1995, ProHorizons has been a premier boutique brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of tax and accounting practices. We recognize that a poorly executed transaction can lead to significant complications and financial loss, so we guide both sellers and buyers through every step of the process, ensuring all critical aspects are addressed. By taking on a limited number of clients each year, we provide personalized, high-quality service tailored to achieve optimal outcomes, fostering financial success and emotional peace of mind. With a proven track record of working with thousands of accounting professionals, ProHorizons emphasizes a bespoke approach to meet each client's unique goals, ensuring a solid foundation for future success.
