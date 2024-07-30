First Lady Casey DeSantis Awards Orlando Nonprofits $40,000 from the Hope Florida Fund

Announcement comes one day after awarding nearly $400,000 to top-performing Hope Florida churches.

ORLANDO, Fla.—Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis joined nonprofit organizations ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc.’ and ‘Commission 127, Inc.’ to deliver bunkbeds to a recently placed foster family in Central Florida. The First Lady also awarded $20,000 checks to both organizations to further their ongoing service with funding provided through the Hope Florida Fund.

Hope Florida Fund awards are made possible through the generosity and contributions of the Florida private sector at no expense to the taxpayers of Florida. First Lady Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to give funds to deserving local nonprofit organizations which support the Hope Florida initiative. The organization ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ is a longstanding Hope Florida partner and was one of the first organizations to receive a check from the Hope Florida Fund.

“Floridians across the state dedicate their time, talent, and resources to help fulfill needs in their community,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “As I joined two nonprofits working in the spirit of Hope Florida, it was heartwarming to see how an act of goodwill makes such a profound impact for a family in need. These additional dollars from the Hope Florida Fund will help them continue this mission.”

Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities. This first-of-its-kind program brings together different parts of the community to maximize support and uncover new opportunities for those going through difficult times. The Hope Florida CarePortal is a useful tool in alerting participants to help address immediate needs in their communities. Today’s awardees represent two organizations which play an important role in helping build stronger families across the state.

Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution. In two years since Hope Florida’s launch in July 2022, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced their reliance upon or are no longer reliant on government assistance—estimated to save the Florida taxpayers nearly $800 million over the next decade. Hope Florida serves Floridians in need, including families, veterans, single parents, youth aging out of foster care, and many others.

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE). Organizations interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

