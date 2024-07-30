Zeidler Group Expands Marketing Material Review Tool with Comprehensive US Regulatory Coverage
Zeidler Group, a prominent legal & compliance firm focused on investment funds, announces the latest upgrade to its Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool).
The MMR-Tool now covers over 30 rules and regulations from around the globe, making it the perfect companion for every investment fund manager with an international reach”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group, a prominent legal and compliance firm focused on investment funds, proudly announces the latest upgrade to its Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). The LegalTech tool now includes extensive coverage of US marketing communication regulations, including the SEC Marketing Rule and FINRA rules on Communications with the Public.
— Arne Zeidler
Developed, trained, and meticulously maintained by Zeidler Group’s team of expert investment fund lawyers, the MMR-Tool is designed to review marketing materials against the regulatory frameworks of multiple jurisdictions. Built on Large Language Model technology, the MMR-Tool can generate lawyer-like reviews of marketing materials in less than ten minutes. It currently covers over 30 individual national laws, circulars, and official publications, forming the basis for its automated reviews.
Streamlining Compliance with US Regulations
The automated MMR-Tool allows investment fund professionals to upload a variety of marketing materials, such as factsheets, brochures, pitch presentations, and fund commentary. With its latest release, the MMR-Tool can now also review these materials against a comprehensive array of US regulations governing marketing communications, including:
-Investment Advisers Act of 1940
-SEC Investment Adviser Marketing Final Rule
-FINRA Communications with the Public
-Securities Act of 1933
-Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) For Firms
In addition to US regulations, the MMR-Tool covers the European ESMA Marketing Communication Guidelines, EU national “gold-plating” requirements, as well as Swiss and UK marketing communication rules. Using its additional “Consistency Check” feature, the MMR-Tool ensures consistency between marketing materials and fund documents like the UK UCITS KIID, PRIIPs KID, and the summary and fund prospectus.
Zeidler Group’s dedication to innovation and LegalTech excellence is demonstrated through the continuous development and enhancement of the MMR-Tool.
Leadership Insights
Scott G. Parkin, Head of US at Zeidler Group, commented:
"The integration of comprehensive US regulatory coverage into the MMR-Tool is a game-changer for our clients. As a former legal counsel for some of the industry’s largest firms, I recognize the immense value the MMR-Tool provides for compliance and legal teams. The SEC's regulations are notoriously intricate and often open to interpretation, making our latest enhancement crucial. The MMR-Tool tool offers unparalleled accuracy and speed in aiding with compliance, which is essential for maintaining trust and competitiveness in the market”.
Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder of Zeidler Group, added:
"Incorporating extensive US marketing communication regulations into the MMR-Tool marks a significant milestone for our clients. This enhancement not only streamlines compliance but also accelerates time to market, providing a substantial competitive edge. Scott's deep legal expertise and comprehensive industry experience have been instrumental in this advancement, adding immense value to our clients' daily operations. The MMR-Tool now covers over 30 rules and regulations from around the globe, making it the perfect companion for every investment fund manager with an international reach."
Experience the MMR Tool in Action
Book your personal demo to witness the Marketing Material Review Tool review marketing materials reviews in real-time
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and legal and compliance services provider, revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships by providing innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The firm services more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1.5 trillion.
