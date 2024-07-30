S. 4359, a bill to amend the National Dam Safety Program Act to reauthorize that Act, and for other purposes

S. 4359 would reauthorize the National Dam Safety Program (NDSP) through fiscal year 2029 and would authorize the appropriation of $14 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for that program. The program provides grants to state regulatory agencies for safety programs, funds research, maintains a national inventory of dams, and trains safety officials and dam operators. The Congress appropriated $11 million for the program in 2024.

In addition, the bill would reauthorize the Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam Grant Program through fiscal year 2029. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $60 million annually over the 2027-2029 period for the program, which provides assistance to state governments to repair or remove nonfederal dams with a high potential for failure. The program is authorized through 2026 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided $585 million for it in 2022.