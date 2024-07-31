OnlinePilatesClasses.com Announces Exciting Summer Tour with Balanced Body as Headline Sponsor
This tour promises an extraordinary journey filled with energy, fitness, and community spirit.
I love doing these tours twice a year. Our community is incredibly strong, and seeing everyone in person is so much fun. It’s my dream for every body to practice Pilates—together, we do life better!””LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the premier destination for virtual Pilates training, is ecstatic to announce its nationwide summer tour, proudly sponsored by the industry leader Balanced Body including their classic equipment line, Contrology. This tour promises an extraordinary journey filled with energy, fitness, and community spirit, bringing the magic of Pilates directly to enthusiasts across the country.
Dates: August 4–19, 2024
Stops: 13 dynamic cities
Miles Traveled: ~5,000
Drive Time: 70 hours and 35 minutes
Days on the Road: 15
Tour Stops
- Las Vegas, NV
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Denver, CO
- Lincoln, NE
- Minneapolis, MN
- Milwaukee, WI
- Chicago, IL
- Cleveland, OH
- Dayton, OH
- Indianapolis, IN
- St. Louis, MO
- Kansas City, KS
- Colorado Springs, CO
What to Expect:
Join Lesley Logan and Brad Crowell, founders of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, and their dogs as they take their colorful tour van and Pilates expertise on the road this summer. Each city will feature chances to take Pilates classes suitable for all levels, in-depth workshops on advanced techniques, and participate in engaging community events while sipping on the newest flavor of KYLA Hard Kombucha and enjoying prizes and giveaways from sponsors. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience Pilates on the move while bringing the community together!
Lesley Logan, Chief Pilates Officer of OnlinePilatesClasses.com:
"I love going on the road for these tours twice a year. Our OPC community is incredibly strong; seeing everyone in person is so much fun. It’s my dream for every body to practice Pilates - together we do life better!”
Brad Crowell, Chief Executive Officer of OnlinePilatesClasses.com
“We are so grateful to our sponsors, especially our title sponsor, Balanced Body for creating their Contrology line and supporting the Pilates community through events like this tour. We are excited to introduce our additional sponsors, including KYLA Hard Kombucha, ToeSox, Tavi, Vooray, FemGevity, Mindi's Closet & The Movement Shop. We love bringing the Pilates community together.”
About OnlinePilatesClasses.com:
OnlinePilatesClasses.com is the ultimate destination for virtual Pilates training, offering a wide range of classes that cater to all fitness levels. Founded by Brad and Lesley Logan, the platform is dedicated to making Pilates accessible to everyone, anywhere. With a strong emphasis on community and personalized instruction, OnlinePilatesClasses.com continues to revolutionize the way people practice Pilates.
About Balanced Body:
Balanced Body is the most reputable Pilates equipment supplier in the industry, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and education. As the title sponsor for the OnlinePilatesClasses.com summer tour, Balanced Body continues to support the Pilates community by providing top-notch equipment and fostering the growth of Pilates practice
Worldwide.
About KYLA Hard Kombucha:
KYLA Hard Kombucha is a light and refreshing, effervescent alcoholic kombucha brewed using pure Mount Hood Spring water, organic tea, a bespoke SCOBY, and other natural ingredients. Developed by a team of brewers in Hood River, Oregon with over 30 years of experience, KYLA features four thoughtfully crafted and award-winning flavors: Lavender Lemonade, Sunset Trio, Lychee Lemonade, and Colada Crush. Gluten-free, vegan, low sugar, and infused with live cultures, KYLA is a buzz with benefits that cater to a mindful and active lifestyle.
About 33 Threads
Thirty Three Threads was born on the 33rd parallel. It echoes the spirit of the active lifestyle so intrinsic to San Diego, our home, and it is here that our story comes to life. Our brands: TAVI, ToeSox, Vooray and Base 33 all reflect this synergy, although each steps boldly with its own unique personality. We define new trends in the studio and beyond, driven by our customers’ desire to continually enhance their practice. And we dedicate our days to innovating and creating high-performance and enduring quality products that allow them to lead the active lifestyle they choose with the style they love.
FemGevity Health is a Women's Menopause and Longevity Company; and a chance to revolutionize the way women experience menopause and perimenopause, bringing a wave of change through a virtual healthcare platform. They have created a world where women navigate the tide of aging with grace, backed by the power of precision diagnostics and AI-enhanced insights into their biology. The founders are diving deep into the science of longevity medicine, using advanced diagnostics to unravel women's unique health narratives, and blending technology and personalized care.
