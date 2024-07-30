Water and Sanitation calls for youth participation in water sector

DWS calls for youth participation in the water sector

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng calls for the active involvement of young individuals in the water sector to foster its improvement and growth. This plea was made during the National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba, held at the Ranch Protea Hotel, from 22 to 25 July 2024 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Under the theme "Actively embracing the socio-economic gains of democracy," the event sought to explore innovative ways for young people to contribute to the water sector alongside key industry stakeholders. The youth were encouraged to step up and make a positive impact within the water sector, and to also contribute to the betterment of society as a whole.

Thami Mndawe, the Deputy Director of Water and Sanitation Services Support in Gauteng, stressed the significance of the Indaba as a platform for promoting youth involvement in the industry. Mndawe highlighted the unique position of young individuals to generate fresh ideas and harness technology to drive advancements in water conservation and sustainable water management practices in South Africa.

"It is imperative to place the youth at the forefront, allowing them to lead the sector with their innovative technologies and brilliant ideas. They have consistently demonstrated their capabilities in numerous Water and Sanitation competitions," stated Mndawe.

Ms. Yoliswa Mphothulo from DWS’ Water and Sanitation Services Support concurred with Mndawe's views, expressing that the Department, through the National Youth Indaba, aims to draw attention to these young talented individuals within the sector. She also emphasised that the youth, with their creativity and enthusiastic energies, will bring a much-needed transformation within the water sector.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, in collaboration with various stakeholders in attendance pledged their commitment to encourage the youth to work with government to enhance services delivery consistently.

In-depth discussions focused on innovations, entrepreneurship, challenges, and opportunities in South Africa's Water and Sanitation sector. The discussions also covered South Africa's water issues in a global context, as well as education and career opportunities within the sector.

The call for youth participation in the water sector is a strategic imperative for the sustainable development of the sector. By actively involving young individuals in decision-making processes, fostering innovation, and providing platforms for collaboration and skill development, the water and sanitation sector can tap into the immense potential of the youth population to drive positive change and create a more resilient and inclusive water future for all.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935.