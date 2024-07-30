DHS NEWS Release: SAFE SPACES FOR YOUTH PILOT LAUNCHES ON O‘AHU AND HAWAI‘I ISLAND

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR KE KIAʻĀINA

RYAN I. YAMANE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

SAFE SPACES FOR YOUTH PILOT LAUNCHES ON O‘AHU AND HAWAI‘I ISLAND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2024

The Safe Spaces for Youth pilot project has been launched on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island by the Department of Human Services Office of Youth Services in partnership with Hawaii Youth Services Network. As part of this pilot project, Hawaii will launch the nationally recognized Safe Place program.

Every young person deserves a safe place to turn to in times of crisis. Yellow and black diamond-shaped signs will be displayed at organizations on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, signaling the launch of the Safe Spaces for Youth Pilot Project. This initiative provides outreach and prevention services for youth in need of immediate help and safety. Safe Place is a partnership funded by the Hawai‘i State Office of Youth Services, Hale Kipa, The Salvation Army Family Intervention Services and Hawaii Youth Services Network.

“Our youth have told us that they need safe places to go when it is not safe for them at home or to get help with problems like bullying and mental health,” said Hawaii Youth Services Network Executive Director Judith Clark. “They will now have safe places in their local communities where they can seek help.”

The Safe Place initiative on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island is part of a national network of Safe Place programs in 38 states and the District of Columbia. More than 22,000 community businesses and organizations nationwide display the yellow Safe Place sign, making help readily available for youth. Safe Place locations include libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses and social service facilities. Safe Place locations currently include The Salvation Army in Hilo and at Hale Kipa in Honolulu. Additional Safe Place sites are being recruited and trained.

“Through public and private partnerships, Safe Place provides a consistent system of response for youth experiencing homelessness and crisis. Providing young people with clearly identified locations and contact numbers to access needed services is critical for their safety and well-being,” said Office of Youth Services Executive Director Leanne Gillespie.

More than 1.5 million youth run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues. The Safe Place program offers a crucial option for young people who feel they have nowhere to turn. We encourage local businesses and organizations to become Safe Place sites. By displaying the Safe Place sign, you can make a difference in a young person’s life. To learn more about becoming a Safe Place site, contact:

Join us in making a difference. Your support is crucial. Together, we can ensure every young person has a safe place to turn when they need it most.

###

About the Office of Youth Services:

The Office of Youth Services (OYS) provides and coordinates a continuum of services and programs for at-risk youth to prevent delinquency and reduce the incidence of recidivism. OYS also strives to provide a clear sense of responsibility and accountability for all youth services in Hawai‘i.

About the Hawaii Youth Services Network:

Hawaii Youth Services Network (HYSN) is a statewide coalition of youth-serving organizations and a Pacific Islands Training and Technical Assistance Center. HYSN provides organizational capacity building via training and technical assistance to youth serving agencies in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. HYSN helps organizations build partnerships and collaborations that bring federal dollars to Hawai‘i. HYSN conducts needs assessment, planning and public policy development to ensure that youth and their families have the resources to help them grow and thrive.

About the National Safe Place Network:

Since its inception in 1983, Safe Place has helped more than 380,000 youth nationally and currently serves more than 1,500 communities across the country. More than 22,000 businesses and community locations participate as Safe Place sites – such as restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses and libraries. These locations display the Safe Place sign and connect youth in crisis with resources and supports. Learn more about NSPN and Safe Place at www.nspnetwork.org and www.nationalsafeplace.org. National Safe Place Network also operates TXT 4 HELP, a 24/7 text-for-support service for youth in crisis. Teens can text the word “SAFE” and their current location to 4HELP (44357) and receive a message with the closest Safe Place location and the number for the local youth shelter.

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens

Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

[email protected]

NOTICE: This information and attachments are intended only for the use of the individual or entity to which it is addressed, and may contain information that is privileged and/or confidential. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient, any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited and may be punishable under state and federal law. If you have received this communication and/or attachments in error, please notify the sender via email immediately and destroy all electronic and paper copies.