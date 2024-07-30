Hearing Date Scheduled for Inmates Accused of Killing VADOC K-9 Rivan

Agency News

A hearing date has been set for the four inmates accused of brutally killing Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) K-9 Rivan and assaulting VADOC Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields on April 2 at Sussex I State Prison.

Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez, Nelson Torres Alvarez, Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia, and Jose Antonio Sagastume are set for a hearing date on Wednesday, September 11 in Sussex County Circuit Court. A list of charges for the four inmates can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections remains steadfast in our pursuit of prosecuting these inmates to the fullest extent of the law,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Violence has no place in our facilities – and we will not stand for attacks on our corrections team or inmate population.

“I thank Governor Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance Cole for their full and unwavering support of Virginia Department of Corrections employees,” Director Dotson continued. “I also thank Attorney General Jason Miyares and Sussex County Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes for pursuing justice on behalf of the VADOC in these cases.”

Rivan’s violent killing occurred on April 2, when the four inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang viciously attacked another inmate within one of Sussex I State Prison’s housing units. Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and her assigned K-9 Rivan were on duty and working in the area at the time of the attack. Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan responded to stop the attack, protect the inmates, and restore order. Rivan was violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates and later tragically died at the facility while VADOC staff attempted lifesaving measures. Officer Phillip Fields, a trained K-9 handler and 4-year veteran of the Department, survived the attack due to her training and Rivan’s courageous actions. Order was restored by Officer Phillip Fields, responding Corrections Officers, and Rivan’s actions.

As prosecution of these indictments is pending in Sussex Circuit Court, the VADOC has no further comment at this time.