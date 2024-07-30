Submit Release
Community Tip Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Northwest Restaurant Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a restaurant in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 4:38 a.m., one of the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took a cash register then fled the scene. A second suspect then entered the establishment and took property before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, July 29, 2924, a community member recognized the suspect from MPD’s crime bulletins and immediately called police. Third District officers responded and arrested the man.

As a result of detective’s investigation, and help from the community, 35-year-old Victor Thomas Newcity of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary Second Degree.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD regularly shares crime bulletins, with photos, on MPD’s X account, formerly Twitter, at https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept.

To read more about MPD’s ongoing and past criminal investigations visit MPD’s newsroom at https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/mpdc-media2.

CCN: 24114113

###

