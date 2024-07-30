ADOT MVD offers retailers a new app for mobile ID age verification

PHOENIX – ADOT MVD today will enable mobile ID acceptance on iPhone with the Smart ID Verifier app. By using the Smart ID Verifier app, Arizona retailers can easily and securely accept mobile IDs in person to verify the ages of customers purchasing alcohol directly on their iPhones, no additional hardware needed. This new feature will bring Arizonans another way to use their mobile driver licenses.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is partnering with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to enable Mobile ID Acceptance on iPhone with the Smart ID Verifier app, available in the App Store. Participating retailers selling age-restricted beverages have an efficient and secure way to verify a customer’s age. Retailers using the Smart ID Verifier app will only be provided the required information necessary for age verification, such as a customer's age and ID photo. The information is encrypted between devices, so customers do not need to hand over their smartphones.

“ADOT MVD is proud to once again provide new ways for Arizonans to seamlessly conduct business,” said Eric Jorgensen, ADOT MVD Director. “This digital verification process is a more secure and private way to present identification.”

Mobile IDs, including IDs in Apple Wallet and IDs in Google Wallet, as well as the physical MVD-issued ID card can be accepted using the Smart ID Verifier app. Starting today, businesses will be able to verify age and properly record the verification for compliance with alcohol sales laws. Neither MVD nor Apple have access to users’ personal information and neither can see when or where users present their mobile IDs.

“The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control is excited to partner with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division in the announcement of Mobile ID Acceptance on iPhone with the Smart ID Verifier app,” said Ben Henry, Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Director. “With this new capability, establishments can securely verify patrons' identification and determine they are of legal drinking age - right on iPhone. This will provide additional ease while maintaining compliance with Arizona Liquor Laws.”

Participation in the acceptance of mobile IDs is optional. Arizonans should continue to carry their physical driver licenses or state ID cards for those retailers who don’t yet accept the digital option.

For additional information about the Smart ID Verifier Ap, please visit azdot.gov/smart-id-verifier-app

Arizona was the first state to offer four options to keep your digital license or ID in your smartphone. Arizona first offered the Mobile ID (mID) in 2021, then in 2022 was the first state to add Apple Wallet. Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet for Android devices became available for Arizona driver licenses or ID cards in 2023.

To learn more about mobile options for Arizona driver licenses and state IDs, please visit azdot.gov/DigitalIDs.