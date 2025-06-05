The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is Complete

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, providing motorists a less traffic-congested, shorter commute times and safer driving experience through one of the busiest stretches of Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area.

ADOT is happy to announce that all major construction work has been completed and all lanes on I-10 through the Broadway Curve area are open. Motorists may still see crews conducting the finishing touches for the project such as planting bushes and completing some wall and barrier work.

With more than 300,000 vehicles passing through the I-10 Broadway Curve area on an average weekday and that number expected to increase by 25% or by 75,000 more vehicles by 2040, completion of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project was vital.

“As the largest urban freeway reconstruction project in Arizona, the benefits are endless for everyone who relies on our highway system — that includes motorists and the thousands of businesses along the corridor,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “By improving safety and reducing congestion, this project supports our agency’s vision to safely connect people and empower the economy. We’re already seeing results.”

The project expanded capacity along 11 miles of I-10 from just south of Ray Road to Interstate 17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Construction began in summer 2021 and was completed on May 31, 2025. Some of the major components of the project included:

Adding additional travel and HOV lanes in both directions on I-10 between US 60 and I-17 by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Construction of Collector Distributor (CD) roads to separate mainline traffic from traffic that’s entering and exiting the freeway

Construction of new 48th Street and Broadway Road bridges

Rebuilding the I-10 interchange with SR 143 to improve traffic flow and constructing new HOV flyover ramps that connect I-10 and SR 143

Widening the I-10 bridge over the Salt River to make room for additional travel lanes

Constructing two new multi-use bridges over I-10 between Baseline and Broadway roads

Constructing several sound and barrier walls throughout the project area

This project was funded by federal funds, Maricopa Association of Government’s Prop 400 (a dedicated half cent sales tax that was approved by Maricopa voters in 2004), and local funds.

The project was built using a public-private partnership, which combined design and construction in a single contract. In a joint venture, Pulice, FNF Construction and Flatiron Constructors, also known as Broadway Curve Constructors, were chosen as the developers. The project designers were T.Y. Lin International Group, Stanley Consultants and Aztec Engineering.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.