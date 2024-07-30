End to End Enterprise Solutions' SIBR Research Project set to Transform Internal Navy Emergency Communications Response

About

End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. founded in 2012, almost 11 years ago, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. Under their guidance, with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria, it offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment and is FedRAMP certified. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code

o-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.