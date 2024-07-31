TalentXi - TalentXtended Intelligence Launches AI Beta Sign-Up Program
TalentXi, the pioneer of recruitment programmatic marketing, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI beta program.
TalentXi is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in employment branding programmatic advertising since being the first to patent job programmatic advertising in 2005.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentXi, the pioneer* of recruitment programmatic marketing, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI beta program. The beta program now offers companies access to our patented technology, which is already licensed by several other organizations. TalentXi's innovative employment branding programmatic advertising platform leverages advanced programmatic advertising algorithms to streamline passive candidate talent acquisition while enhancing recruiter productivity and reducing cost.
This significant milestone marks the next phase in TalentXi's mission to revolutionize Employer Brand Advertising Conversion Enhancement. The beta signup will provide early access to TalentXi's programmatic advertising recruitment software, offering users a first-hand experience of its transformative capabilities for employment branding programmatic advertising, ad targeting, and real-time tracking across multiple advertising channels. The platform optimizes advertising performance, lowers advertising costs, and improves passive candidate quality and the candidate experience. Beta testers will be eligible for exclusive pricing as well.
"We are thrilled to invite users to sign up for our AI beta program," said Jason Gorham, CEO of TalentXi. "Our programmatic recruitment marketing platform leverages advanced AI algorithms and recruitment data to streamline passive talent acquisition processes and optimize ad performance. We are eager to share the benefits and advantages of programmatic advertising for the recruitment of passive talent with the broader audience of employers."
TalentXi is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in employment branding programmatic advertising and programmatic recruitment marketing since being the first to patent* job programmatic advertising in 2005. The TalentXi platform enables intelligent employment branding distribution across multiple advertising platforms, powered by sophisticated ad optimization and campaign management. With employer branding advertising capabilities and insightful recruitment analytics, TalentXi empowers employers to achieve their hiring goals and advertising ROI.
With the launch of our AI beta signup, TalentXi is one step closer to achieving its vision of an AI-powered future in talent acquisition and recruitment marketing. Programmatic advertising is an important development for talent acquisition, offering benefits like automated media buying, intelligent budget allocation, retargeting of passive candidates, and data-driven insights to optimize advertising strategies and decrease cost per hire.
For more information and to sign up for the beta program, visit the TalentXi website at www.talentxi.io
About TalentXi
TalentXi is a pioneering* human resources technology company that revolutionizes recruitment passive candidate acquisition through programmatic employment branding. TalentIntent combines innovative recruitment marketing programmatic advertising technology, processes, and strategies to address critical Talent Acquisition challenges.
*US Patent US20070162323A1 Integrated online job recruitment system
