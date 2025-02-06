TalentXi CEO to Share Data-Centric Recruitment Strategies at 2025 Tri-State SHRM Conference

Attendees will discover how to leverage omni-channel programmatic solutions to transform their talent acquisition strategies

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Gorham, founder and CEO of TalentXi-Talent Extended Intelligence , will be appearing as speaker at the 2025 Tri-State SHRM Conference, scheduled for April 28-30 at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, CT. The Tri-State SHRM Conference is where HR professionals come together to network, learn and grow, with dynamic speakers, interactive sessions and workshops tailored to today's recruitment challenges.Jason is a well-known innovator and leader in the recruitment and HR technology sector, with more than 20 years of experience driving transformative talent acquisition solutions. As a pioneer behind programmatic job advertising, he patented technology in 2006 that is licensed by Indeed and LinkedIn that helps organizations enhance transparency and efficiency in their recruitment processes through data-driven strategies.In his session, "Maximizing ROI Through Data-Centric Recruitment," Gorham will explore how organizations can leverage analytics and omni-channel programmatic solutions to transform their talent acquisition strategies. Attendees will learn how to integrate data-driven approaches across multiple platforms, including banner ads, podcast sponsorships, digital out-of-home displays, and in-game advertising, to achieve superior recruitment outcomes."The future of recruitment lies in effectively utilizing the data organizations already possess," says Gorham. "By focusing on amplifying your Employment Value Proposition through strategic, data-informed channels, companies can significantly improve their talent acquisition success while maximizing their existing investments."For more information about the 2025 Tri-State SHRM Conference or to register About TalentXiTalentXi, powered by patented* technology, is a next-generation, integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations cut through the noise to engage and attract talent. Our AI-powered platform leverages your own data to precisely target and engage top candidates across their preferred channels, transforming how you build winning teams. For more information, visit talentxi.io.* US Patent US20070162323A1 Integrated online job recruitment system

