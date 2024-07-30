Cast of Broadway classic Annie the Musical arrived in Macao 12 performances staged to reveal holding on to hope with Annie in times of adversity

MACAU, July 30 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao SAR, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), and co-organised and supported by various entities, 12 performances of the Broadway classic Annie the Musical, integrated in the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, will be held from 2 to 14 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The organiser held a press meeting today (30 July), in which the production team of the programme and various performer together with a dog to share the highlights and behind-the-scenes stories of this heart-warming work.

The cast and crew of the musical including the dog from the United States were specially presented in Macao. Members of the crew who attended the press meeting included: the programme manager Heather Chockley, actors including Rainey Trevino, who plays Annie, Stefanie Londino, who plays Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan, who plays Oliver Warbucks, and the dog Kevin, who plays Sandy. During the meeting, they also sang the classic tunes from the musical Tomorrow and It’s the Hard Knock Life, sharing the joy and warmth from Annie the Musical. The Acting President of IC, Cheang Kai Meng, welcome the cast and wished the show a great success.

The musical Annie is a comedy full of joy and adventure debuted on Broadway in 1977. It won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was the third longest running Broadway musical in the 1970s. The musical relates the uplifting adventures of a brave little orphan Annie. Determined to find her parents, fleeing from the evil clutches of the orphanage’s spiteful mistress, little Annie escapes to the wondrous world of New York City. There she spends Christmas and finds a new family at Oliver Warbucks’ mansion — a lonely, eccentric billionaire that will change her life forever. Featuring lovely characters, energetic dances and memorable tunes, the show will immerse both adults and children in boundless courage, laughter and positivity.

Produced by Crossroads Live North America and Broadway Asia, this programme will present a total of 12 thrilling performances from 2 to 14 August. Tickets are now available at the Macau Ticketing Network, Damai and Maoyan online ticketing platforms across China. For more information about ticket purchase and discounts, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo or the website of the Macao Cultural Centre at www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries about the programme, please contact tel. no. through +853 2840 0555. For more information about the 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.