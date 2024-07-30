MDE Awards Grants to Support Adult Education (7/30/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has awarded five districts and educational organizations $1.8 million in Adult Education Supplemental Services Grants to support them in providing adult educational supplemental services.

Grantees include:

Marshall Public Schools

Literacy Minnesota

Robbinsdale Area Public Schools

Hamline University Adult Basic Education Teaching & Learning Advancement System (ATLAS)

Literacy Action Network

The grants will support these entities over the next three years to provide professional development, training, technical assistance and guidance, infrastructure and support services to enhance the capacity of Minnesota’s adult education system.

Minnesota adult education serves 48,000 adult students with education and instruction each year as they work toward a high school credential, learning English, improving basic skills in literacy and math, and prepare for employment or postsecondary education.

Adult Basic Education is provided by a network of 39 organizations including Minnesota school districts and other providers such as correctional facilities, community-based organizations and Tribal nations at about 300 locations across Minnesota.

Funding for the grants is allocated by the Minnesota legislature and the federal government in support of adult education.

Minnesota has nearly 300 programs offering free classes for adults in English as a second language (ESL), General Educational Development (GED), college prep, computers and more. Learn more about adult education at the Adult Literacy Hotline at 1-800-222-1990.

###