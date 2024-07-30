Downtown Park Concert in Riverhead, NY to Benefit AAECF Young Women Transitional & Mentoring Services Programs
RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American African American Educational and Cultural Festival, Inc (AAECF, INC) a non-profit organization is excited to announce their upcoming benefit concert at the Downtown Grangebel Park, Peconic Avenue and Main Street in Riverhead, NY. This free concert, which will take place on Saturday, August 10th, will feature local musicians and performers, with all proceeds going towards the AAECF Young Women Transitional & Mentoring Services Programs (AAECF YWT).
The Young Women Transitional & Mentoring Services Program is dedicated to empowering and supporting young BIPOC women and girls in their transition stages to adulthood. Their programs provide mentorship, educational resources, and career development opportunities to help empower and cultivate young women and girls to achieve their full potential. The organization has been making a positive impact in the community for over a decade and continues to expand its reach to help more.
The Downtown Park concert is not only a fun and entertaining event for the community, but it also serves a greater purpose. By attending the concert, concert patrons will not only enjoy great music, performances, and fashion show by sought after Fashion designer Cynthia Jackson of CJacksonLI, but they will also be supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the AAECF Young Women Transitional & Mentoring Services Programs, allowing the organization to continue their important work in empowering and cultivating young women and girls.
The benefit concert will feature a diverse lineup of local & professional musicians and performers, including up-and-coming artists as well as established names in the music industry as Saxophonist Kirk Bailey, Gospel singer Pastor Bettina Pennon, Reggae band Next Level, R&B singers Mark MK, Aunel, and Dominique Aviles. Enjoy spoken words from Akay and gospel Rapper Jawaan. TwinDag, Ms Poodie and the Yesss Mobb will perform their electrifying street-style dance, and Mariachi singer Mauricio Lopez singing those favorite tunes. Attendees can also look forward to food trucks, vendors, raffles, a kiddie corner, and other activities throughout the day. Sponsorship is available. The AAECF is happy to announce Chef for the day, Lanika Leon-Flores of Divine Goodness will be serving delicious delicacies in the VIP Tent.
The AAECF and Partners are excited to come together to support a great cause and provide a fun and entertaining event at Downtown Grangebel Park in Riverhead, NY. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy great music while making a positive impact in the lives of young women and girls. For more information about the AAECF and their programs, visit their website at www.aaecfinc.org. See you at the Downtown Park concert on August 10th!
Marylin Banks-Winter
