DOWNTOWN PARK CONCERT IN RIVERHEAD, NY TO BENEFIT THE AAECF YOUNG WOMEN TRANSITIONAL & MENTORING SERVICES PROGRAMS

AAECF, Inc Benefit Cultural Concert In The Park slated for August 10, 2024

Experience a summer favorite on Long Island like AAECF'S Summer Concert Series to Benefit the 'Young Women Transitional and Mentoring Programs'!

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK, USA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3rd Annual Concert is a 'crowd pleaser' with an Amazing ‘Concert Line Up’ ! Exciting news for music and charity lovers! Those interested can mark their calendars for a fundraising free concert at Grangebel Park in Riverhead, Long Island, New YorkWhat to Expect:🔸Reggae Recording Artist 'Winston Irie and the Selective Security Band' - collaborated with Legends as Steel Pulse, Jimmy Cliff, Third World, The Marley Brothers, and The Wailers.🔸 Saxysmooth Saxophonist 'Kirk Bailey and his Next Level Band' performed with the likes of Recording Artists Freddie Jackson, Jeffrey Osborne, and The Persuaders to name a few.🔸 Mariachi Singer Mauricio Lopez is a ladies favorite! Don in his colorful ‘traje de charro’ attire, he brings the uniquely Mexican sound, representing tradition that embraces both indigenous and foreign Spanish cultures.🔸TwinDaG & Puddie - NYC Street Dancers - with their dynamic free-style moves dancing for many celebrities and winning battles as their cultural significance performances capture the admiration of audiences worldwide.🔸 AKAY - Spoken Word Artist & Model -is an up and coming Poet who has taken Long Island by storm with her deep thought soulful expression. This artist is on the move, featured as a spoken-word artist performing her poetry all across Long Island, Queens and California.🔸 JAWAAN - up and coming Christian Hip-Hop Rapper & Poet. Hip-hop fans will enjoy his distinct sound, unique delivery, and gospel-saturated lyrics.🔸 CJacksonLI - Custom Apparel from chic and affordable fashions for every woman and man. Designer Cynthia Jackson believes that ‘every person deserves to feel comfortable, confident and beautiful in their own skin’. CJacksonLI fashions can be seen at showings during NYC & Paris Fashion weeks. Experience her fashion collection in a couture show featured at the Event!🔸DMP - D Mayo Productions - a mobile Dj service providing entertainment for the tri-state area. DMP provides every genre fromR&B,Hip Hop to Country with a sound system that can cover from stadiums to very catering halls. They also have several light packages that can be provided as well.Host Of The Event:Levina Polite AKA ‘STORM’Born and raised in Riverhead, Long Island, NY, Storm's passion for media, television, and broadcasting has been unwavering. With a background in communication and media development, she founded GeeQue Palace Radio / GeeQue Palace Magazine in 2011, assuming the role of CEO. In 2012, Storm hosted her first all-Female judge Panel for an open Mic in Bayshore, NY, and has since interviewed a multitude of Pioneers and Upcoming Artists. She has been a major contributor to the AAECF Concert in the Park for the past 2 years, contributing significantly to the promotion and marketing of the fundraising event. Excited about the future, Storm is eager to embark on new ventures and make a mark on the world of entertainment.🔸Divine Goodnessss Caterers - featured in the Northwell Health VIP Sponsor Tent. Chef Lanika will be ‘cookin up’ delicious and healthy Southern American - Caribbean style Cuisine. Divine Goodnessss is dedicated to providing a high quality of food and pristine wait service.This Event is Free to the General Public and packed full of fun reasons to attend this Family-Style setting where Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, and blankets. Shop from many Cultural Food and Artesian & Merchandise Vendors, purchase Raffle Tickets and donate nonperishable items to local food pantries (Bins provided by Long Island Cares, Inc).Where: Grangebel Park’s stage (brick area) Peconic Avenue & Main Street, Riverhead, NY., (behind Chase Bank)What Time: Show time starts at 3:00pmParking: Designated Municipal Parking AreasRain date: Sunday, August 11, 2024Organizations Motto: 'Giving A Hand Up'2024 Concert Theme: 'Show Your Flag Colors'Lead Sponsors - Northwell Health & Chase Bank

Who We Are - The AAECF, Inc Organization