Encora Expands Strategic Partnership with Cloud Software Group

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encora has announced plans to expand and strengthen their existing strategic relationship with Cloud Software Group. The partnership includes product development and engineering services under a managed services model, supporting the evolving needs of CSG’s global businesses.As part of the existing partnership, Encora has established and operates a TIBCO Center of Excellence (CoE) and Academy in India. The TIBCO CoE employs over 350 engineers across technologies, who contribute to the development, quality assurance, and support for the TIBCO platform and other key products.With the intent to build on the existing strategic relationship, Encora and Cloud Software Group have expanded the scope of engagement to include extended product engineering and support.Commenting on the new scope of partnership with Encora, Andy Nallappan, Chief Operating Officer, Cloud Software Group, said:As leaders in enterprise software and digital engineering, Cloud Software Group and Encora are natural partners, well-positioned to deliver impactful enterprise solutions. By drawing on their experience working with digital natives as well as enterprises and combining agility with technological maturity, Encora is bringing new impetus and innovation to our product development and support initiatives. We look forward to continued collaboration across different technology domains.Speaking about the partnership with CSG, Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora, said:We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with the Cloud Software Group, and the opportunity to drive innovation for global enterprises at scale through CSG’s comprehensive enterprise product suite. We expect Encora’s digital engineering capabilities combined with Cloud Software Group’s expertise and experience in enterprise software to continue powering digital-led transformation for enterprises across the globe.Cloud Software Group is the holding company formed as a result of the Citrix take-private transaction and related business combination with TIBCO. TIBCO is one of seven portfolio companies within Cloud Software Group.About Encora:Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world’s leading enterprise companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including Product Engineering & Development, Cloud Services, Quality Engineering, DevSecOps, Data & Analytics, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, and AI & LLM Engineering . Encora's deep cluster vertical capabilities extend across diverse industries, including HiTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Energy & Utilities, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Travel, Hospitality & Logistics, Telecom & Media, Automotive, and other specialized industries.With over 9,000 associates in 47+ offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with expertise at scale in India. Encora’s Cloud-first, Data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through technology. For more information, please visit encora.com.