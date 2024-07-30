SaaS Management Platform, CloudNuro.ai, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

ILLINOIS, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudNuro Corp (“CloudNuro.ai”), a leading SaaS Management Platform, has announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This integration streamlines the procurement and deployment process, enabling customers to leverage CloudNuro's robust tools to manage, govern, and optimize Cloud(s) and SaaS applications.

Google Cloud (GCP) Marketplace enables users to easily discover, procure, and fulfill enterprise-grade cloud solutions. For CloudNuro, this strategic placement significantly expands its market reach, providing access to Google Cloud's extensive customer base.

Customers can now elevate their Cloud (S) and SaaS management experience with the following key features:

-SaaS Discovery

-SaaS Life Cycle Management

-SaaS Application Catalog Management

-SaaS Expense Management and SaaS Insights

-SaaS Subscription Compliance and Optimization

-SaaS Application Rationalization and Prioritization

Mrityunjay Kant, Chief Technology Officer of CloudNuro, said, “CloudNuro.ai availability on Google Cloud Marketplace is vital in making the platform accessible to Google customers. It reinforces our commitment to Google and recognizes us as a valued Google Cloud Partner. I’m excited for Google customers to use our automated governance and processes to streamline their entire Cloud and SaaS landscape through a single-pane solution.” “We are extremely proud that CloudNuro.ai is the only complete suite of Cloud (s) and SaaS Management solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace.”



About CloudNuro Corp: CloudNuro is a Chicago-based full-suite AI-enabled SaaS management software provider that enables organizations to optimize their SaaS/Cloud assets and reduce costs. CloudNuro.ai helps IT teams of cloud-forward organizations discover their SaaS and Cloud inventory, analyze the usage and spending on each SaaS asset, define automated workflows, establish control over their SaaS and Cloud stack, and set up a foundation for good SaaS and Cloud governance and continuous optimization. For more information, visit https://www.cloudnuro.ai.

About Google Cloud Marketplace: You can find top solutions integrated with Google Cloud to accelerate your digital transformation. Scale and simplify procurement for your organization with online discovery, flexible purchasing, and fulfillment of enterprise-grade cloud solutions. Visit https://cloud.google.com/marketplace

For more information, please contact info@cloudnuro.com.