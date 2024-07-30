Prisradar.no: Price Comparison Service in Norway Announces Launch of Website

LYSAKER, Norway – Prisradar.no is excited to announce the launch of its new price comparison website, which has been designed to make online shopping easier for both consumers and businesses by offering a simple and clear way to navigate the jungle of online stores.

Keeping track of more than 7 million products from over 500 stores within a few thousand categories and completely free to use for consumers, Prisradar.no’s ambition is to be the leading comparison service for products on the internet in Norway, and for service development, user-friendliness and smart solutions.

“It’s difficult to compare the price and quality of the goods we buy among the multitude of online stores out there. We can rarely be sure that we have made a good purchase. If you use Prisradar, you can be completely confident that the store is genuine and that the product you buy has the best available price and is an authentic item.” says the CEO of Prisradar, Patrik Hagelin.

Prisradar.no is part of Tjenestorget, which belongs to the 1881 Group and is owned by Norwegian investment fund Kistefos. The general manager of the 1881 Group, Asgeir Ohr, says there is a great need for a new price and product comparison service for Norwegian online retailers.

“Price radar is far more than just a price comparison service. We know that many people are also looking for goods that are usually only available in specialist shops, and in that case, the right quality is more important than the right price. We have a goal of making available the many unique niche and speciality stores we have in Norway, which can be difficult to find online. And for smart and sensible purchases, at a time when our consumption needs to decrease, when we have to cut major climate emissions by 2030,” says Ohr.

For many shops, online shopping has become just as complicated a landscape to navigate as it is for consumers. Prisradar.no endeavours to bridge that gap by offering an easy-to-use, Norwegian-specific platform that places emphasis on collaborative working relationships and simplicity.

“Online shopping has become as difficult and unclear for the shops as for the consumer, especially for those who do not have great resources. Many stores appreciate the fact that there is a Norwegian-owned platform that can put them in contact with important customer groups. In contrast to the large global platform giants, we are keen to be available to our users and listen to their input. It is the consumers who know best which needs we will solve today and in the future,” says Patrik Hagelin.

With the goal to expand in the future to offer information about tested products, best sellers, discounted prices and campaigns, the new price comparison website hopes to become the best price comparison service in Norway.

Prisradar.no encourages individuals with any questions to contact its friendly team today via the form on its website.

