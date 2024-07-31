MobiFin Wins the 'Excellence in Digital Payment Platform' Award at DigiBank Summit & Awards - Jakarta Edition
MobiFin gets the 'Excellence in Digital Payment Platform' award at the DigiBank Summit 2024 for its role in advancing digital banking and payment solutions.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Indonesia rides the wave of digital banking, the DigiBank Summit and Awards 2024 spotlights the innovators transforming financial lives in the country. At this landmark event, held in The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan, Jakarta, MobiFin was recognized with the 'Excellence in Digital Payment Platform' award, highlighting the potential for digital banking and payment solutions in the country's evolving financial ecosystem.
The DigiBank Awards celebrate advancements in digital banking and reflect the industry's acknowledgment of promising digital banking and payment solutions. With a population of 275 million and a smartphone penetration of 82%, Indonesia points toward a vast opportunity for fintechs. However, the majority of the population remains unbanked or underbanked, a gap that MobiFin's award-winning platform aims to bridge.
The 'Excellence in Digital Payment Platform' award, which MobiFin proudly received, evaluates nominees based on several key criteria. These include the platform's ability to offer users a smooth, secure, and speedy payment experience, its capacity to integrate with different systems seamlessly, the strength of its security features, and the quality of its user interface.
Upon receiving the award, Ravi Madan, AVP, Technology Sales at MobiFin, stated, "This award positions MobiFin as a notable player in Indonesia's digital banking and payments sector. As digital adoption in the country soars for core banking, LOMS, and others, we are well-prepared to contribute to Southeast Asia's largest economy."
About DigiBank Summit and Awards
The DigiBank Summit and Awards is a distinguished annual event celebrating the leading innovations and achievements in the digital banking and financial technology sectors. The event brings together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and advancements in digital banking. The awards recognize organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions in various categories, including digital leadership, customer experience, data analytics, cybersecurity, and more.
About MobiFin
MobiFin is a leading digital banking and payments platform that believes in the power of innovation to redefine the future of banking and FinTech. It was founded two decades ago as part of Panamax's financial technology arm and 100% subsidiary of Bankai Group. MobiFin is proud to be a trusted partner for 200+ leading financial institutions across the globe.
Tanishq Juneja
MobiFin
+1 718-713-8417
events@mobifin.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn