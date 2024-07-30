Teledyne Space Imaging partners with Starris Optimax Space Systems to develop camera solutions for small satellites

Teledyne Space Imaging is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Starris Optimax Space Systems in Ontario, New York, to develop space cameras for the small satellites and lunar ecosystems.

Teledyne Space Imaging has a long heritage of developing space qualified imaging sensors, focal plane arrays and instrument systems for the world's foremost space agencies. Since its first launch in 1958, it has partnered with leaders, including NASA, ESA, JAXA, and KARI, collaborating with national research institutions and commercial organisations on over 250 space projects.

The collaboration will focus on applications that include earth observation, space navigation, in-orbit servicing, in-situ resource utilisation, in-orbit manufacturing and space domain awareness.

Antonino Spatola, Vice-President of Business Development, Marketing and Sales for Teledyne Space Imaging said: “Our joint development of these compact camera payloads begins to address a growing and significant market as small sat applications move beyond LEO into the cislunar economy, which is a steppingstone to Mars habitation.”

Jack Mills, Head of Sales & Business Development for Americas, Teledyne Space Imaging, added: “This partnership recognises the synergies between Optimax and Teledyne Space Imaging, bringing our complementary expertise in optics and sensors together to deliver market-leading products to our global customers.”

The Teledyne Space Imaging team will be showcasing their latest sensor technology and the payload solutions at the Small Satellite Conference in Logan, Utah, on 3-8 August.