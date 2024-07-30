Tower Partners Successfully Executes the Sale of US Liner Co.
The Cranberry Township, PA-based company is a leading manufacturer of advanced thermoplastic composite solutions primarily used in transportation sector.
Ultimatey, this was a great match. We were determined to consummate a transaction and what’s more, the nearly 40-year-old company will continue in one form or another as a going-concern.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tower Partners, a lower-middle market investment bank with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses, announced today that it has successfully executed the sale of American Made, LLC d/b/a US Liner Company, a leading manufacturer of advanced thermoplastic composite solutions primarily used for the inside walls of refrigerated semi-trailers and manufacturing trailer skirts that aid in aerodynamics and debris control.
Based in Cranberry Township, PA, US Liner was acquired by Montreal, Canada-based TRANSTEX, a cleantech leader engineering emission-reducing solutions in the transportation sector.
US Liner, established in 1985, has been operating under the control of a court appointed receiver since early 2023. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Ultimately, this was a great match,” said Ryan Oleski, Director of Tower Partners' Special Situations Platform. “The transaction had many twists and turns over the course of our engagement, but we were determined to consummate a transaction and what’s more, the nearly 40-year-old company will continue in one form or another as a going-concern.”
Ervin M. Terwilliger, CEO and founder of Tower Partners, said the US Liner deal demonstrates Tower’s expertise and certainly stick-to-itiveness when it comes to difficult situations. “Ryan and I worked closely with the receiver to overcome a number of challenges in getting this over the finish line. While these deals are often very complex and have many moving parts, we are well-versed in providing the determination and creativity it takes to see them to completion,” Terwilliger said.
TRANSTEX said the acquisition not only expands its manufacturing capacity in North America, “but it also secures a source of high-quality composite materials which are essential to the company's innovative line of products for trucks and trailers.”
US Liner’s core line of composites – Bulitex, Versitex and Ecotex – are used in trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles, public transportation vehicles, rail transport, shipping and storage containers, and defense applications, according to the company.
