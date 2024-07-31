Novel Outcome Metric 'Complete Clot Ingestion' Presented at SNIS 2024 Conference by Dr. Robert Starke
The ALGO Smart Pump, with its Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA™) mode, has shown promise in achieving more complete clot removal, thereby potentially improving patient outcomes.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Starke recently presented groundbreaking research at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) 2024 Conference in Colorado Springs, CO. His presentation introduced a novel outcome metric, Complete Clot Ingestion (CCI), aimed at enhancing the evaluation of success in thrombectomy procedures in acute ischemic stroke treatment.
Today, the gold standard for stroke thrombectomy procedures is achieving radiographic reperfusion on the first pass, specifically TICI 2c/3 (Thrombolysis in Cerebral Infarction). This is known as the first pass effect, or FPE. However, Dr. Starke's research suggests that this measure alone may be insufficient, as it might not account for unvisualized distal emboli that could occur even when TICI 3 is achieved. The CCI metric provides a more comprehensive assessment, defined by the complete ingestion of the clot into the catheter or pump canister, with no external clot remnants.
“We believe that the introduction of the Complete Clot Ingestion (CCI) metric represents a significant advancement in evaluating the success of thrombectomy procedures,” said lead investigator Dr. Robert, Starke, Associate Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery, Neuroradiology and Neurosciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and lead investigator on this study. “The ALGO Smart Pump, with its Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA™) mode, has shown promise in achieving more complete clot removal, thereby potentially improving patient outcomes. We are excited about the implications of this research and look forward to further clinical validation."
The study compared two thrombectomy pump devices: the ALGO Smart Pump (Von Vascular, Inc., Sunrise, FL) and the ENGINE Pump (Penumbra Inc., Alameda, CA). Using an in vitro synthetic clot analog model, the research tested these devices in 360 thrombectomies across six catheter systems, focusing on CCI and the presence of distal emboli. In cases where CCI was achieved, there were zero instances of distal emboli, as compared with 7% distal emboli in cases where CCI was not achieved. The ALGO Smart Pump, featuring Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA™), works by novel mechanism that differs from conventional statistic or cyclical pumps. ALGO demonstrated superior performance in achieving higher CCI rates.
"At Von Vascular, we are thrilled to see the ALGO Smart Pump's Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA™) technology being recognized for its potential to enhance stroke thrombectomy," said Manning Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular. "This study underscores the importance of innovative approaches in thrombectomy devices, and we are committed to advancing stroke treatment for better patient care."
Dr. Starke's research highlights the potential of the CCI metric as a valuable tool for assessing thrombectomy efficacy. The study's results indicate that the ALGO Smart Pump's APA™ mode is particularly effective in minimizing the risk of distal emboli. However, further clinical validation is necessary to confirm these findings.
About Von Vascular, Inc.
Von Vascular, Inc. is a leading medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular health through innovative technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care, Von Vascular is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address unmet medical needs in the cardiovascular field. For more information, visit vonvascular.io
