SENTA Continues Growth in Georgia, Partnering with Coastal Allergy & Asthma
With the addition of Coastal Allergy & Asthma, SENTA further expands footprint to 196 providers and 77 locations.
Partnering with Drs. Goodman and Finkel and the Coastal Allergy & Asthma team allows us to continue delivering transformative health services to patients across Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”) proudly announces its partnership with Coastal Allergy & Asthma (“CAA”). This partnership expands SENTA’s presence in Georgia and underscores the substantial strategic growth envisioned for 2024.
— Adam Low, CEO of SENTA Partners
Serving the Southeast Georgia community for 25 years, Coastal Allergy & Asthma was founded by Brad Goodman, M.D. and Bruce Finkel, M.D. in 1999. The growing practice now has locations in Savannah, Statesboro, and Brunswick.
CAA offers the most advanced diagnostic services and treatment options in Southeast Georgia for individuals suffering from allergic conditions, asthma, and immune disorders. CAA provides personalized care plans designed to address symptoms while also enhancing the overall health and quality of life of their patients. The practice’s standards, along with the focus on innovative research, align perfectly with SENTA’s mission of providing the highest level of specialty care.
“We are thrilled to be aligning with SENTA Partners and joining a network of providers that share our vision for patient care. Their support, along with the additional resources, will allow us to further our goal of meeting the needs of the people in the Coastal Empire region and bringing the best care forward to our patients,” said Bruce Finkel, M.D., CAA Founder.
“Partnering with Drs. Goodman and Finkel and the Coastal Allergy & Asthma team allows us to continue delivering transformative health services to patients across Georgia,” said Adam Low, CEO of SENTA Partners. “Adding the experience of five exceptional Allergists, along with their team, to our organization aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality, patient-focused care to people across Georgia and beyond.”
With the addition of Coastal Allergy & Asthma, SENTA now boasts nearly 1,100 employees, including 196 providers across 77 locations in seven states. If interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. In 2023, SENTA was named #588 on INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.sentapartners.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 917-213-5506
email us here