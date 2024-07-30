Inside LOBO Systems: Innovations and Insights from the CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this exclusive Q&A session, we sit down with the CEO of LOBO Systems, Robert Bokros, to explore the innovative strides the company is making in the world of modular access solutions. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and versatility, LOBO Systems has revolutionised the way industries approach scaffolding and access platforms.
Join us as Robert shares insights on the company's journey, the challenges faced, and the future vision that continues to drive LOBO Systems forward in a competitive market.
1. What inspired you to start LOBO Systems, and how has your vision for the company evolved over the years?
My passion for creating cutting-edge solutions in electronics and mechanics drove me to develop the LOBO system for commercial use. Over the years, my vision has evolved from merely introducing a new product to revolutionizing work-at-height safety and efficiency globally.
2. What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a CEO, and how did you overcome them?
Publicity has been a significant challenge. Many potential customers initially fail to grasp the system's value. We've overcome this by demonstrating LOBO's exceptional safety, versatility, and quick assembly directly to our clients, allowing them to see the benefits firsthand.
3. What do you consider your most significant achievement at LOBO Systems to date?
We've saved our customers millions in labour costs and delivered a world-class solution for working at heights, which is a monumental achievement in both cost efficiency and safety standards.
4. What are some of the most challenging aspects of creating bespoke solutions for your clients?
Once customers complete our training and fully understand the system, challenges become minimal. Our training ensures they can maximize the system's potential with ease.
5. How do you see the industry evolving in the next 5-10 years?
I foresee significant growth and innovation in our sector. LOBO Systems aims to expand into new markets, becoming the go-to solution for working at heights in challenging environments and offering a superior alternative to traditional scaffolding.
6. What steps does LOBO Systems take to ensure customer satisfaction and support?
We pride ourselves on delivering a product that meets its promises. Our system is globally compliant and comes with comprehensive training. We maintain inventory for immediate dispatch and provide ongoing technical support, configuration assistance, and training to ensure our customers are always satisfied and well-supported.
LOBO Marketing Team
Join us as Robert shares insights on the company's journey, the challenges faced, and the future vision that continues to drive LOBO Systems forward in a competitive market.
1. What inspired you to start LOBO Systems, and how has your vision for the company evolved over the years?
My passion for creating cutting-edge solutions in electronics and mechanics drove me to develop the LOBO system for commercial use. Over the years, my vision has evolved from merely introducing a new product to revolutionizing work-at-height safety and efficiency globally.
2. What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a CEO, and how did you overcome them?
Publicity has been a significant challenge. Many potential customers initially fail to grasp the system's value. We've overcome this by demonstrating LOBO's exceptional safety, versatility, and quick assembly directly to our clients, allowing them to see the benefits firsthand.
3. What do you consider your most significant achievement at LOBO Systems to date?
We've saved our customers millions in labour costs and delivered a world-class solution for working at heights, which is a monumental achievement in both cost efficiency and safety standards.
4. What are some of the most challenging aspects of creating bespoke solutions for your clients?
Once customers complete our training and fully understand the system, challenges become minimal. Our training ensures they can maximize the system's potential with ease.
5. How do you see the industry evolving in the next 5-10 years?
I foresee significant growth and innovation in our sector. LOBO Systems aims to expand into new markets, becoming the go-to solution for working at heights in challenging environments and offering a superior alternative to traditional scaffolding.
6. What steps does LOBO Systems take to ensure customer satisfaction and support?
We pride ourselves on delivering a product that meets its promises. Our system is globally compliant and comes with comprehensive training. We maintain inventory for immediate dispatch and provide ongoing technical support, configuration assistance, and training to ensure our customers are always satisfied and well-supported.
LOBO Marketing Team
LOBO Systems Ltd
+44 1332365666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
LOBO Systems Demonstration Video