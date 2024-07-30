236 Acre Self-Sufficient and Sustainable Private Island Paradise in The Bahamas Goes to Auction
Hummingbird Cay: In the Exumas, with a pristine beach, 2 homes, 8 bungalows, and once listed for $50 million.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escape the hustle and bustle to your own private island oasis surrounded by crystal clear turquoise water. Hummingbird Cay is now available to bid on at an auction conducted by G3 Auctions. “I think, deep down, everyone wishes they had their own island in the Caribbean, says Guy Masters, president of G3 Auctions. The bidding is set to begin at $28 million, but, “With auctions, you never know what will happen,” adds Masters. G3 Auctions is working in cooperation with listing agent Tommy Febbraio of Berkshire Hathaway New England Properties.
Hummingbird Cay lies within the highly sought after Exuma cays, where billionaires and celebrities already own islands. With 2 homes, 8 bungalows, an existing harbor, boathouse, docks, fresh water well, extensive solar power system, reverse osmosis system, 2 caretaker cottages, 2 commercial kitchens, storage facilities, 3 beaches, an abundance of local medicinal plants and plenty of room to further develop, Hummingbird Cay is ready for its next lucky owner.
Hummingbird Cay is part of G3 Auctions’ Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event, featuring more than $460 million of the finest Caribbean real estate, plus a superyacht. For more information on the auction of Hummingbird Cay, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.
G3 Auctions
+1 678-333-3000
email us here
Guy Masters