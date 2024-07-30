Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture/Dialogue, 31 Jul

Nelson Mandela Musuem to host a Memorial Lecture at The Freedom Park, Pretoria.

Freedom Park, Pretoria: The Mandela Museum and the Freedom Park in Pretoria will host the Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture/Dialogue to celebrate the life and times of Nelson Mandela. The Memorial Lecture/Dialogue forms part of the planned series of International Mandela day activities that were planned by the museum during the month of July.

The discussions are scheduled to take place on the 31st of July 2024 at the Freedom Park premises in Pretoria under the theme: “30 years of democracy in South Africa, Unthreading the genesis of government of national unity”. The discussions follows an International Nelson Mandela Day at the hometown of the ANC President Oliver Tambo and Winnie Madikizela Mandela in Bizana as part of 67 minutes.

The discussions will be embraced by the New Minister of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Honourable Gayton McKenzie who will deliver the key note address:

Professor Patrick Dzimiri from University of Venda

Professor Somadoda Fikeni who is the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa who will be the Facilitator of the day

The purpose of the discussion is to allow people to make a deep reflection on the contribution of Nelson Mandela to the South African Democratic Dispensation and to further unthread Mandela’s and ideas on the formation of the first Government of National Unity (GNU). The discussion will also unpack how he used the (GNU) as a vehicle to unite people of South Africa across ideological differences and cultural backgrounds.

“The vision of Nelson Mandela Museum clearly stipulates that Nelson Mandela Museum is an ‘An African museum that inspires positive change in society through the legacy and values of Nelson Mandela’. As an African museum that seeks to inspire a positive change in society and to foreground the values and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela,” said Dr Vuyani Booi Chief Executive Office of the Nelson Mandela Museum.

Members of the Media are invited to the event that will take place as follows:

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, Koch St & 7th Ave Salvokop, Pretoria 0002

Time: 14:00-17:00

Date: 31 July 2024

The event will be live-streamed on our Facebook page: Nelson Mandela Museum. Please RSVP to confirm your attendance to Mr Fumanekile Wisani, Communication’s Officer, email fumanekile@nelsonmandelamuseum.org.za / 076 842 9432

For interviews contact the Senior Manager Public Engagement and Marketing Ms Nontlahla Tandwa Dalindyebo, email nontlahla@nelsonmandelamuseum.org.za/ 072 791 3493