Minister Senzo Mchunu: 25th celebration of Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council

Keynote address for the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, at the 25th celebration of the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council in Sandton, on 29 July 2024

Let me acknowledge the Deputy Ministers, Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo,

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola,

Mr Ebrahim Patelia, Chairperson of the SSSBC,

Justice Edwin Molahleni, Acting Judge President of Labour and Labour Appeal Court,

Mr Thabo Matsose, SAPU President,

Mr Thulani Ngwenya, POPCRU President,

Honorable Guests,

Members of the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council,

Good evening to you all.

It is an honour to stand before you this evening, and to address you as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC). Established on the 28th of July 1999, the SSSBC has been a cornerstone of stability, collaboration, and progress within our policing and security sectors.

Over the past quarter of a century, the SSSBC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the working conditions, rights, and welfare of our police officers. This dedication is evidenced by the conclusion of 98 collective agreements on matters of mutual interest.

These agreements have encompassed a wide range of critical issues, including conditions of service, working hours, clothing credit, discipline, grievances, the amalgamation of policing agencies, procedural and full-time shop steward agreements, rules of engagement, and dispute resolution rules. Each of these agreements represents a step forward in ensuring that our police service operates under fair, equitable, and supportive conditions.

The collaboration between the South African Police Service (SAPS) as the employer and our social partners, POPCRU and SAPU, has been instrumental in navigating some of the most challenging times in recent history. This including the period of transition and initial transformation trajectory within the sector. Together, we faced the unprecedented trials of the Covid-19 lockdown and the unrest of July and August 2021 with resilience and unity. The stability maintained during these periods is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the efficacy of our collective bargaining processes.

There have been many challenges, grievances and anxiety in our country on a number of fronts, including within our sector. They include conditions of service, image of the SAPS, public concerns and perceptions. We are on course in addressing all these and more.

What has stood out in South Africa overtime, is its resilience. One pillar here is stability in the country and the SSSBC is one of the engine rooms for this.

Our connections with the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and other sectoral bargaining councils in the public sector have fortified our collective efforts, allowing us to share best practices, resources, and strategies. Furthermore, our productive relationships with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Labour and Employment Relations Association (ILERA) have enabled us to benchmark our practices against international standards, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of labour relations and security sector advancements.

The SSSBC's commitment to excellence is further highlighted by its impeccable financial practices. Since its inception, the council has consistently achieved unqualified audits, a commendable feat that speaks volumes about the integrity and accountability of its financial management. The levies paid by our members have been utilised for their intended purposes, reflecting a transparent and responsible approach to governance.

As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, it is essential to acknowledge the foundational role of collective bargaining in our nation's Constitution and legislative framework. Collective bargaining is not merely a process; it is a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that the voices of our workers are heard, their rights are protected, and their conditions are continuously improved. It fosters an environment of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation between employers and employees, which is vital for the sustained growth and stability of our country.

In conclusion, the 25-year journey of the SSSBC is a story of dedication, collaboration, and progress. It is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal. As we look to the future, let us continue to build on this solid foundation, striving for even greater achievements in the years to come. Together, we can ensure that our police and security sectors remain strong, resilient, and dedicated to serving the people of South Africa. Thank you, and congratulations to the SSSBC on this momentous milestone. Here's to many more years of success and collaboration. Thank you.