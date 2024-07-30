alt.ai launches EagleAI consulting service
alt.ai launches EagleAI consulting serviceーVisualizing the utilization status of all employees and quantifying the efficiency potential of AI
Visualizing the utilization status of all employees and quantifying the efficiency potential of AITOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc. (https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the launch of EagleAI, an employee utilization measurement consulting service.
The new service will utilize alt's technology to quantify and visualize the utilization status of every employee in an organization. This facilitates detailed analysis of work conditions and clarification of areas where there is room for improvement in efficiency, thereby supporting productivity improvement through various products and solutions. For example, in order to improve the time spent on business negotiations by 10% in the sales department, we quantify opportunities for streamlining and automating internal meetings and tasks, and provide support with specific improvement plans.
How EagleAI works:
1. Measuring employee time: Based on employee calendar data, an alt consultant creates a visualization of employees’ current time utilization.
2. Identifying issues: The alt consultant identifies and describes utilization and operational issues.
3. Proposing AI solutions: We propose specific improvements using a range of alt AI products and solutions, and help your organization implement those improvements.
4. Improving productivity: We boost the productivity of the company and create extra resources.
Here are a few of the features that distinguish our consulting service from conventional business visualization tools:
⚫︎Conventional Business Visualization Tools
⚪️Visualization requires tool implementation
⚪️Only visualization of operations is possible
⚪️Requires time and effort to build an operational system for business visualization and productivity improvement
⚫︎alt EagleAI
⚪️Visualization based on data your company owns
⚪️Business visualization is the catalyst for simultaneous productivity improvement using alt's products and solutions
⚪️alt handles all data visualization and safely manages information
■Recommended for those who…
・Want to improve work efficiency, but struggle to choose between the many available tools
・Need a better understanding of time utilization by employees under different work models, like remote or hybrid
・Have experienced difficulties introducing new visualization or productivity tools and systems
EagleAI was developed for companies trying to improve work efficiency but unsure where to start, for companies that want to understand the work status of their remote employees, and for companies that have found it difficult to introduce tools and new systems. We hope that the new work processes streamlined through this service will help promote the health and happiness of each and every employee by providing a comfortable work environment and reducing employee stress.
Through this service and our leading AI technology, alt will continue to provide innovative services with the aim of improving the efficiency and productivity of the entire enterprise.
▶Click here to request information on EagleAI, our employee utilization measurement consulting service
▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions
https://alt.ai/aiprojects/gpt/
■About alt Inc.
Founded in November 2014, alt is a startup that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating P.A.I.®️ (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. We also develop and provide various AI products that utilize our variety of foundational AI technologies, including generative AI, a proprietary LLM, and speech recognition technologies. As of April 2024, alt has raised over 10 billion yen.
https://alt.ai/en
<Alliance Inquiries to:>
We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.
Please feel free to contact us.
Hideyuki Yukawa (Business Headquarters)
e-mail: ai_solutions@alt.ai
<Media Inquiries to:>
Misako Nishizawa
alt Inc.
press@alt.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
alt Inc. | Let's AI-ize entire companies