Middle East: De-escalation and protection of civilians urgently needed

In recent weeks a wave of deadly strikes has hit Israel and the Occupied Territories, southern Lebanon and Yemen, while hostilities continue to shatter lives in Gaza, leading to near-daily reports of civilian casualties. These horrific and painful events must be a call to action to prioritize the protection of civilian lives during armed conflict.

“We are gravely concerned by the growing threat of further, widespread conflict across the region and we urge all parties and the wider international community to de-escalate tensions as a matter of urgency,” said Eloi Fillion, ICRC’s acting regional director for the Near and Middle East.

“International humanitarian law (IHL) provides important protections for civilian lives. All parties must respect their obligations under IHL, and the ICRC urges all involved to take concrete steps to limit the impact of hostilities on civilians. We call on the international community to do everything possible to prevent these alarming cycles of violence from spiralling into an all-out regional conflict.”

