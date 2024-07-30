Leadership Development Experience The Sweetest Book Club Launches in Los Angeles

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good create The Sweetest Book Club a sponsored experience for tweens to develop leadership experience and skills www.TheSweetestBookClub.com The Sweetest Book Club leadership development experience inspired by exceptionally talented 12 year old 'Sprinkle Bella;' who works on Girls Design Tomorrow program. www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Launch Party for The Sweetest Book Club in August 2024; a sweet leadership development experience for tweens. www.ASweetDayinLA.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact and funds The Sweetest Book Club www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too! Recruiting for Good created and is funding meaningful leadership development program for tweens www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

The Sweetest Book Club inspired by Sprinkle Bella an exceptionally talented 12 year old girl; who works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership development program.

How do we inspire girls to lead in life? By creating fulfilling and meaningful sharing life experiences; like The Sweetest Book Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good launches leadership development experience The Sweetest Book Club in Los Angeles.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The Sweetest Book Club was inspired by exceptionally talented 12-year-old girl 'Sprinkle Bella' who works on Girls Design Tomorrow; leadership development program."Girls starting in 6th grade who land Recruiting for Good's sponsored leadership development experience for tweens ; earn 12 months of books and chocolate for members of The Sweetest Book Club. Recruiting for Good also sponsors tweens' sweet club tees design/printing; enough to share with club members and moms too.Carlos Cymerman. adds, "Companies looking to make a positive impact can retain our staffing agency for search; a portion of each placement made can sponsor one sweet book club for 12 months and change girls lives forever!"AboutRecruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The World Awaits Your Arrival!The Sweetest Book Club is inspired by exceptionally talented 12-year-old girl 'Sprinkle Bella;' who works on leadership development program Girls Design Tomorrow. Tweens who land a sponsored experience created by Recruiting for Good; earn the opportunity to organize a group of friends to start their sweet book club. Recruiting for Good sponsors 12 months of Books and Chocolate; and the book club also earns opportunity to design own Sweet Club Tee. www.TheSweetestBookClub.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Student Athletes in 2025. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.Members earn a $1500 dining gift card The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), and a sweet trip to experience The 2025 BNP Paribas Open happening during during Women's Month. The sweet weekend trip includes; a $1000 hotel gift card, 2 VIP tickets to the Quarterfinals, and three fine dining gift cards. To Join The Sweetest Club visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA!

The Sweetest Book Club inspired by exceptionally talented 12-Year-Old Girl Sprinkle Bella who participates in Girls Design Tomorrow; sweet leadership program!