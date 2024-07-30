Healthark Insights to Host Its First Ever Real-World Evidence (RWE) Virtual Summit
The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 promises to bring together industry icons and healthcare professionals under one platform!
From seasoned professionals seeking to refine their strategies to newcomers eager to explore the field, this event gives a unique platform to network with peers, and dive in the evolving world of RWE”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assembling leading experts to discuss the future of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in healthcare, Healthark Insights, a life sciences and healthcare consultancy firm, announced their first-ever RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024. The summit, taking place virtually from September 4-6, is an immersive three-day event bringing together a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and healthcare professionals to explore RWE and its potential in revolutionizing healthcare.
— Dr. Purav Gandhi
The Summit promises to be an unparalleled learning experience, offering invaluable insights from speakers and keynote representatives hailing from renowned organizations such as Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Nagarro, Deloitte, Eversana, Segmed, Curimeta, Graticule, and many more.
“This summit is an incredible opportunity to explore the latest trends and advancements in Real-World Evidence,” says Dr. Purav Gandhi, CEO & Founder at Healthark Insights. “From seasoned professionals seeking to refine their strategies to newcomers eager to explore the field, this event provides a unique platform to learn from the best, network with peers, and dive in the evolving world of RWE.”
Comprising of a diverse array of themes, the summit incorporates four globally-focused tracks: Patients, Changing Markets, Advanced Data Source, Clinical Trials, and two regionally-targeted tracks: KSA Health System and UAE Health System, that address the unique healthcare landscape of the Middle East.
RWEsearch Summit 2024 extends beyond traditional learning sessions; startups will pitch their innovative ideas and demonstrate their products to a live audience, experts in the field will lead panel discussions on critical RWE subjects, and participants will put their knowledge to test in an interactive quiz competition with their fellow attendees.
Early bird discounts on registrations are available for a limited period on the Healthark Insights website.
About Healthark Insights
Healthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.
Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.
Purav Gandhi
Healthark Wellness Solutions LLP
+91 91600 01292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube