Opera Singer Turned Metal Artist 'BEAUBIE' Launches New EP & Makes LA Concert Debut This Friday at the Whisky A Go-Go

Beaubie with drummer Grant Bentinganan, and Guitarist Isaac Middendorf

Singer-songwriter BEAUBIE makes his west coast concert debut Friday at The Whisky A Go-Go along with headliner Agent Orange.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Opera singer turned Top 40 Metal/Rock Artist “ BEAUBIE ” will make his Los Angeles debut this Friday, August 2nd, at the World famous Whisky a Go-Go on Sunset Blvd.23-year-old metal/punk alternative singer-songwriter BEAUBIE (Christian John Thomas) will be making his west coast concert debut this Friday, August 2nd at The Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, CA along with Headliner Agent Orange. August 2 will also mark the debut of his first EP titled ONE OF THE DOGS featuring 7 original songs written by Beaubie.At Age 14 BEAUBIE became the youngest contracted member of the Cleveland Opera Theatre Company. He then made his solo Carnegie Hall debut at age 15 followed by sold-out performances at venues throughout the northeastern United States. Notable performances include 54 Below in NYC, The Music Box and Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.Although BEAUBIE spent his early life performing classical music and opera, alternative music was always his passion. Being inspired growing up by listening to metal bands, including LAMB OF GOD, I WRESTLED A BEAR ONCE, and RINGS OF SATURN. At a young age BEAUBIE began writing his own metal/punk alternative songs, but for many years kept them to himself as they went against the grain of his class training. During the pandemic, his family relocated their business from Cleveland, Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia. It was then that BEAUBIE began sharing the many songs he had written over the years.In the Fall of 2023, BEAUBIE was introduced by a friend to Nashville Producer Isaac Middendorf of Promethex Studios and drummer Grant Bentinganan. He decided to take the leap and record his first song in Nashville. COMING FOR ME was released on January 26, 2024. within a few days of release, the song began gaining traction not only just here in the USA but also in other countries including: Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden. In March 2024 COMING FOR ME hit top 40 on the Metal/ Rock Charts.When not writing songs and performing BEAUBIE is vice president of his family’s Atlanta based multi media company, Thomas Global Media , working with dozens of major stars and entertainment properties ranging from Dolly Parton to Jess and JoJo Siwa‘s XOMG POP!.Don’t miss BEAUBIE’s Los Angeles debut this Friday, August 2nd, at the World famous Whisky a Go-Go on Sunset Blvd. For tickets and more information visit www.Beaubie.com ###

Beaubie debut song GROWING PAINS