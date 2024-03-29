Opera Singer Turned Rocker Beaubie Releases New Song "Highway Debris" Following Chart-Topping Debut

Rock/Heavy Metal star Beaubie's new single release "Highway Debris" Rock/Heavy Metal Top 40 selling Artist Beaubie Rock/Heavy Metal star Beaubie in concert.

Beaubie's new song "Highway Debris" was released today and is now available on all streaming formats.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian John Thomas, better known by his stage name Beaubie, is making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of opera and rock/heavy metal. Today, he releases his highly anticipated new song " Highway Debris " as a follow-up to his debut single " Coming For Me " which received critical acclaim and reached the TOP 40 on the charts earlier this year.Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Beaubie's musical journey began at a young age. He made his professional opera debut at the age of 14 and went on to make his solo debut at Carnegie Hall at just 15 years old. His exceptional vocal range and powerful stage presence quickly caught the attention of music lovers and industry professionals alike.During the pandemic, Beaubie made the bold decision to move to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue his passion for rock and heavy metal music. This move proved to be a game-changer for the young artist as he found a new sense of inspiration and creativity in the vibrant music scene of Atlanta. It was here that he wrote his latest single "Highway Debris.""Highway Debris" is a powerful and emotive track that showcases Beaubie's impressive vocal abilities and his ability to seamlessly blend opera and rock music. The song tells a story of facing death, wavering faith, and finding strength in the face of adversity, a theme that resonates with many during these challenging times.Beaubie's unique sound and captivating performances have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. With his latest release, he continues to push the boundaries of music and solidify his place in the industry. "Highway Debris" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Visit www.beaubie.com for updates on his upcoming projects and performances.###

Beaubie's new song HIGHWAY DEBRIS